It’s been 15 years since Oklahoma’s infamous loss to Oregon in 2006.
A lot of Sooner fans likely remember that game like it was yesterday. That includes Bob Stoops, who was on the sidelines as head coach for the Sooners’ most controversial loss in his 18-year tenure.
So when the Sooners and Stoops found out they were playing the Ducks at the Alamo Bowl later this month, it didn’t take long for Stoops to remember that game.
“I was reminded of it immediately and thought of it immediately,” Stoops said on Monday. He will serve as the team’s interim head coach against Oregon.
The 2006 game, which the Sooners lost 34-33, became infamous for one play.
It was the third straight year Oklahoma and Oregon had played each other, with the Sooners taking the first two games. This time, it was a regular season game in September with both teams ranked inside the Associated Press’ Top 20.
Behind running back Adrian Peterson, the Sooners had rallied from a 13-6 halftime deficit to take a 33-20 lead in the fourth quarter. Peterson finished the game with 211 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries.
Oregon running back Dennis Dixon responded with a 16-yard touchdown to cap off an eight-play, 65-yard drive to cut the Sooners lead to six points with 1:09 remaining.
Needing the ball back, the Ducks lined up for the onside kick. That’s when the craziness ensued.
OU’s Malcolm Kelly went to field the onside kick but it was first touched by an Oregon player before it went 10 yards. A scramble began for the ball, and the referees ruled that the Ducks had recovered the ball.
Not only had an Oregon player touched the ball first, which should’ve given possession to the Sooners, OU’s Alan Patrick actually came out of the scrum with the ball.
“In fact, Toby Keith sent me the picture of Alan Patrick standing there, showing the sidelines the ball, [with] the officials in the middle of it pointing like [they see] something in there other than a shoe. ... I was given way too much credit after the game for the poise I showed because I didn't see Allen with the ball. Everyone else had. And had I seen that, I might have been suspended a few games myself."
Though Patrick recovered the football, the play was reviewed to see if Kelly had touched the ball first. A few minutes later, the head official announced there was “conclusive video evidence” that the Sooners touched the ball first.
Since the initial ruling also included that Oregon recovered the onside kick, the Ducks were given possession. They scored two plays later to take a one-point lead with 45 seconds to go.
OU’s Reggie Smith returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oregon 27-yard line. But Garret Hartley’s 44-yard kick to win the game as time expired was blocked, and the Ducks escaped with a win.
While the loss stung the Sooners, who finished that season with an 11-3 record, Stoops said instant replay has improved dramatically since that game.
“You can correct some egregious errors like that one,” Stoops said. “It should have been corrected. I think they do a great job of it in today's game of doing it relatively quickly, maybe not always, but trying to get it right. Everybody's too invested, not just players, coaches, fans. There's so much that rides on each game in football.
“So it's the right thing to do to get it right, and that's what replay's for and for the most part it really works pretty well I think. The games I see, they do get it right and it makes a difference in the game.”
But Stoops, who has a chance to improve on his 79.8 percent winning percentage as the team’s coach in the Alamo Bowl, always considered that game as a win for the Sooners.
“I still count myself as above 80 percent win [percentage] since we won that game.”
• Recruiting update: 2022 4-star cornerback Jahlil Florence announced via social media that he has received an offer from Brent Venables and the Sooners.
2022 3-star defensive lineman Ahmad Moten also announced that the Sooners have made his Top 5 college list. The Sooners are joined by Iowa State, Tennessee, North Carolina and Miami. Moten is making an official visit to the Sooners on Jan. 21.
The Sooners signed 14 players to their 2022 class during the early signing period last week.
• Change at Texas: Longhorns’ quarterback Casey Thompson announced via Social Media on Monday that he’s entering the transfer portal.
Thompson, son of former OU player Charles Thompson, finished the season with 2,113 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. He threw for a season-high 388 yards against the Sooners on Oct. 9.
• Alamo Bowl schedule: The Sooners are expected to arrive in San Antonio on Friday, Dec. 24.
The team's first press conference is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 26.