The University of Oklahoma released COVID-19 testing data for its football team and staff Wednesday evening.
OU reports it tested 111 players and 72 staff members on Monday. The university disclosed seven players tested positive for the coronavirus, while seven others had positive cases that existed prior to Monday's testing.
OU said two players have already recovered, while 12 cases are still active.
The university said two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
OU’s mass COVID-19 testing followed players returning to campus on Saturday. Coaches and players have slowly trickled back onto campus with football voluntary workouts starting Wednesday.
