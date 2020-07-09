You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Oklahoma reports zero new COVID-19 cases following Fourth of July

Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

OU head coach Lincoln Riley reads a play sheet during the Sooners' game against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship last Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Riley looks to land the top-rated quarterback in the 2021 class on Saturday with Caleb Williams picking between the Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland.

 Kyle Phillips

Oklahoma’s football program provided post-Fourth of July COVID-19 testing data on Wednesday.

A week after its initial screening, OU reports they tested 89 football players and zero tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, July 8.

OU said it has nine active cases and five players have recovered from the original 14 that either tested positive or already had COVID-19 on July 1.

Date tested Players testedPositive resultsActive casesTotal CasesRecoveries
July 1111712142
July 88909145

