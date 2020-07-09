OU football: Oklahoma reports zero new COVID-19 cases following Fourth of July

Oklahoma’s football program provided post-Fourth of July COVID-19 testing data on Wednesday.
A week after its initial screening, OU reports they tested 89 football players and zero tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, July 8.
OU said it has nine active cases and five players have recovered from the original 14 that either tested positive or already had COVID-19 on July 1.
|Date tested
|Players tested
|Positive results
|Active cases
|Total Cases
|Recoveries
|July 1
|111
|7
|12
|14
|2
|July 8
|89
|0
|9
|14
|5