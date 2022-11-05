114
The Bears’ running game only seemed to get stronger as the game went on, putting up their highest rushing total in the fourth quarter. Baylor’s 114 rushing yards in the fourth quarter came on 17 carries and went for over 6.5 yards per attempt.
Baylor finished with 281 yards on the ground and was led by Craig Williams’ 192 yards on 25 carries. Nine of its 48 rushing attempts went for 10 yards or longer.
3
Dillon Gabriel had only thrown one interception heading into Saturday, but had three in a frustrating game against the Bears on Saturday.
The three turnovers proved to be costly as the Sooners were trying to gain an advantage in tightly-contested game early.
9
As the Sooners’ passing game started to struggle with turnovers, Gabriel’s chances to throw the ball became fewer and fewer. After throwing the ball 25 times in the first half, the Sooners had just nine passing attempts in the final two quarters.
Gabriel completed eight of those passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Oklahoma didn’t get as many opportunities on offense because Baylor’s offense was able to grind out long drives through their running game, but the Sooners still seemed content with sticking to the ground game. Of the Sooners’ 31 second-half plays, 71% were running plays and 39% were passing plays despite playing from behind.
In the first half, Oklahoma actually threw the ball more than it ran it, with 47% of the plays coming on the ground and 53% through the air.
100
Even in a frustrating loss, Oklahoma was able to get production out of its top playmakers. Marvin Mims bounced back from a slow week against Iowa State last week to catch four passes for 120 yards and a 63-yard touchdown catch.
It was the third time this season that Mims has surpassed the century mark in receiving yards.
Eric Gray finished with 106 yards rushing on 25 carries and two touchdowns. It was the sixth time this season that Gray has finished with over 100 yards rushing.
4
The loss was Oklahoma’s fourth of the season, marking the first time the Sooners have had more than three losses in a season since 2014. With three games remaining, the Sooners have to win one more game in order to secure their spot in the postseason.
