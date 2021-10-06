Mike Woods will be wearing Crimson when Oklahoma takes the field at Cotton Bowl Stadium on Saturday.
But as a kid, he wore burnt orange.
The Oklahoma receiver grew up in Magnolia, Texas, as a Texas fan, spending time watching highlights of Texas quarterback Vince Young. And this weekend will be Woods’ first experience playing in the Red River Showdown rivalry.
“I’m hesitant to say this, but growing up, I was a Texas fan,” Woods said during his media session Wednesday. “... My room was painted burnt orange with Texas stuff all over it. I’m pretty familiar with the game.
“I’m excited to play in it for the first time.”
Woods made sure to clarify he’s not a Texas fan anymore.
That’s a good thing for the Sooners, as they'll need him to be at his best against the Longhorns.
Through his first five games with Oklahoma, Wood’s has quickly become one of Spencer Rattler’s favorite targets.
He's tied for the team lead in receptions (20) and second on the team in receiving yards (187). He’s also tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (2).
He had his biggest game of the season against Nebraska. He finished with four more catches than any receiver, recording eight catches for 86 yards. He’s currently on pace for more receptions this year than any of his three seasons at Arkansas.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Woods said. “I feel like I’m getting a lot of balls thrown my way, a lot more balls than I had in recent years. I’m happy and I’m comfortable.”
Both Woods and Rattler emphasized building chemistry during fall camp in August, and that connection was on display against Kansas State.
With the Sooners looking to add to their third-quarter lead last Saturday, Rattler escaped the pocket and rolled to his right while looking for a receiver in the end zone.
He found Woods near the right sidelines, who caught the ball and established both feet in bounds for a 14-yard touchdown, his second score of the season.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler finds Mike Woods and Oklahoma extends the lead to 27-10.#OUDNA x @SpencerRattler x @TheMikeWoods pic.twitter.com/YVdUIiZxrg— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
“We work our scramble drill all the time,” Woods said. “Spencer had a little rush to his right and got out of it and was telling me where to go. I actually didn’t go that way, went the other way, but it all worked out.”
OU coach Lincoln Riley has found different ways to utilize Woods in the offense, and he’s been effective using his speed on the perimeter. He's been most useful in the short passing game, averaging 9.4 yards per reception.
“Mike’s done a great job for us,” Rattler said. “He’s a big time playmaker, runs through tackles. He did a great job in that K-State game. That chemistry definitely has been developed these first couple games and in practice, so I’m excited to do more with him on the field.”
Woods was one of the more anticipated transfer players for the Sooners coming into the season, and they’ll need him to continue making plays against his favorite childhood team on Saturday.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing what the hype is all about,” Woods said. “This game is talked about year-round. It’s been talked about ever since I got to Oklahoma. I’m just excited to see what the hype is all about. I want to run out there and see the split between the burnt orange and the crimson.
“I’m just excited to experience it. I’m just looking forward to getting another win.”