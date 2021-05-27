OU Football: One time, two broadcasts announced

On the official Twitter account of Oklahoma's football program, a few new details of the upcoming Sooner football season emerged on Tuesday.
OU will open the season at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 against Tulane, a game that will be broadcast by ABC. The Sooners' contest two weeks later, Sept. 18, against Nebraska, will be broadcast by FOX, though a time for that game has yet to be determined.
Already it had been announced that ESPN would carry the OU-Texas game, taking place Oct. 9 inside the Cotton Bowl, in Dallas, as well as the Bedlam game, at Oklahoma State, on Nov. 27.
No time or broadcast details have emerged concerning OU's second non-conference game, Sept. 11, against Western Carolina, as well as the remaining conference schedule, which will include just one open Saturday, on Nov. 6