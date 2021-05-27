You are the owner of this article.
OU Football: One time, two broadcasts announced

  • 1 min to read
OU Spring Game

OU head coach Lincoln Riley during the OU Spring Game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

On the official Twitter account of Oklahoma's football program, a few new details of the upcoming Sooner football season emerged on Tuesday.

OU will open the season at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 against Tulane, a game that will be broadcast by ABC. The Sooners' contest two weeks later, Sept. 18, against Nebraska, will be broadcast by FOX, though a time for that game has yet to be determined.

Already it had been announced that ESPN would carry the OU-Texas game, taking place Oct. 9 inside the Cotton Bowl, in Dallas, as well as the Bedlam game, at Oklahoma State, on Nov. 27.

No time or broadcast details have emerged concerning OU's second non-conference game, Sept. 11, against Western Carolina, as well as the remaining conference schedule, which will include just one open Saturday, on Nov. 6

Clay Horning

405 366-3526

Follow me @clayhorning

cfhorning@normantranscript.com

