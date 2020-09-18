Oklahoma is considering reducing or eliminating student tickets and seating for the 2020 football season.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the university’s athletics department said in a press release they are considering reducing or eliminating student tickets and seating.
“ …. the university is considering the possibility of a reduction or elimination of student tickets and seating,” the release said. “Those steps have been tabled pending an evaluation of the new measures that will be implemented for the upcoming game.”
According to the release the department will be adding additional guidelines to student seating to be enforced at all future home games.
The new measures will include:
- Explicit designation of seating sections on student tickets to eliminate any previous confusion about the proper location for student attendees
- Clearer concourse signage at the entry ramps for the student sections
- Establishment of student seating clusters in groups of 2 to 10
- Clearly delineated prohibited seating sections marked by flagging tape
Individuals who refuse to comply with are subject to removal from the stadium and may have future game attendance revoked, according to the release.
OU’s next home game is against Kansas State at 11 a.m. Sept. 26
