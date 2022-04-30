It came down to the wire, but Nik Bonitto eventually heard his name called before the second round of the NFL Draft ended.
It was the final pick of the round, to be specific, as Denver selected the former OU Edge rusher with the 64th pick. It was Denver’s first selection in the draft after it sent several picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle early in the offseason.
Bonitto’s selection also marks the eighth consecutive year the Sooners have had a player drafted in the second round or higher. It also marks the first time in seven years that the Sooners' top pick was a defender.
“[I was] just getting the vibe from the staff and all the guys that are upstairs [that] they really made me a priority and really made me feel like they wanted me,'' Bonitto told reporters regarding his pre-draft conversations with Denver. “I just had a feeling that if I made it to them, that I would be blessed enough to get picked there and that’s what happened.”
"They're looking to make a push and win a championship and that's what I'm trying to add. I’m trying to add in that championship position and just come in and work, that’s all.”
Bonitto stood out as one of the more effective pass rushers in college football while at OU. Last season, he recorded 39 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks and a forced fumble.
He’ll likely continue that in the NFL, though Denver general manager George Paton told reporters he’s looking for Bonitto to add a little strength to become even more effective as a run defender. However, the Broncos are excited about his versatility on defense.
During OU’s Pro Day in March, Bonitto said he could fit in wherever he’s needed.
"Some guys want to be able to have me on outside linebacker. Some guys want to have my hand in the dirt,” Bonitto said. “Some guys want me inside or some guys want me to do all three depending on what the packages are. So it just depends on what teams are talking to me. I prefer coming off the edge, but I'm very capable of doing all three."
Bonitto said he’ll miss his time at Oklahoma.
"Just being at OU, I feel like I've learned more life lessons than anything, just from like the beginning of my redshirt freshman year until now,” Bonitto said. “I feel like I've learned lessons every single year and I've grown from all of those lessons, so I'm definitely more life lessons that I've gotten from being here."
• Brian Asamoah lands with Minnesota: The former OU linebacker didn’t have to wait much longer than Bonitto to hear his name called.
Minnesota selected Asamoah with the No. 66 pick, just two picks into the third round.
Asamoah could see playing time right away on the Vikings defense after posting a solid 2021 campaign for the Sooners, recording 89 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles.
• Perrion Winfrey selected by Browns: When asked what he brings to Cleveland after being taken with the 108th pick, Winfrey put it simply.
"I'm bringing the dog mentality. I'm coming in to kill right away with my boys," Winfrey told Cleveland reporters. "I'm lined up next to Myles Garrett, the best defensive end in the game. We're fixing to take [this] over. It's over with. I'm going to come in and work every single day until I can't work anymore."
It sounds like Winfrey is excited about his landing spot.
Despite improving his draft stock in the offseason, it took the defensive lineman slipping a little in the draft for Cleveland to find him in the fourth round. However, he could find a way to quickly impact the Browns, who need depth on the defensive line.
Winfrey started in 20 games for his OU career and had his best season last year, recording 23 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
• Delarrin Turner-Yell joins Bonitto in Denver: Bonitto won't be alone in Denver.
The Broncos took Turner-Yell with the 152nd pick in the draft, bringing the OU safety to join Bonitto.
"Got my brother with me," Bonitto tweeted after the Broncos selected Turner-Yell.
Turner-Yell recorded four interceptions during his final two seasons at OU, adding 4.5 tackles for loss during that span.
• Mike Woods taken by the Browns: It was unclear if the OU receiver would hear his name called over the weekend.
He did, and he heard it before the final round as Cleveland nabbed Woods with the 202nd pick in the draft.
Woods made an impact in his lone season with the Sooners, recording 35 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns.
• Browns select Isaiah Thomas: The OU defensive end was taken in the seventh round with the 223rd pick by Cleveland.
The Tulsa native played five years with the Sooners and had a career year last season, finishing with 38 tackles, three forced fumbles, four pass breakups, 11.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 8.0 sacks.
• Marquis Hayes taken by Arizona: The OU offensive lineman will join former OU quarterback Kyler Murray in Arizona.
The Cardinals took Hayes with the 257th pick, as he was the last Sooner drafted.
Extra points
• Undrafted Sooners: Jeremiah Hall, Kennedy Brooks, LaRon Stokes, Tyrese Robinson and Gabe Brkic weren't taken in the seven rounds of the draft.
However, they could be high-priority adds as free agents this summer.
• Sooners enjoy more draft success: OU's seven draft selections were its second most since 2005 and the most of any Big 12 team. The Sooners also tied with Alabama for the fifth-most selections in the country.
This year also marked the 15th-straight year the Sooners have had at least four players selected, the longest streak in the country.