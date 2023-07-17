Oklahoma’s annual clash with Texas has a new title sponsor, and unveiled the new name for the rivalry on Monday.
The 119th meeting between the two schools will be named the Allstate Red River Rivalry. The game has been officially called the Red River Showdown since 2014 when AT&T was the title sponsor.
For many years the game was known as the Red River Shootout, before it was officially named the Red River Rivalry in 2005, a name that stuck until 2014.
“Our annual, iconic matchup with the Longhorns each October features more than a century of tradition between our two programs, so it’s fitting that we revive the ‘Rivalry’ name,” OU vice president and athletics director Joe Castiglione said in a statement released by the school.
The Sooners get one more meeting with the Longhorns on Oct. 7 before both schools move to the SEC. The two schools are under contract with the State Fair of Texas to keep the annual game at the Cotton Bowl until 2025.
SEC media days moving to Dallas
Oklahoma and Texas’ influence on their new conference is already starting to be felt.
Now, not only will the two schools be meeting in Dallas next year in the Cotton Bowl, they will also meet in Dallas at SEC media days. On Monday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said that next year the event will be held at the Omni Hotel from July 15-18.
This year SEC media days were held in Nashville, but it’s been held at different locations throughout the southeast.
