OU Football: Rattler and nine other Sooners receive preseason conference honors

Today, when the 2021 Big 12 media football poll is released by the conference, Oklahoma is sure to be at the top, favored to win its seventh straight conference crown.
The reasons why were supplied on Wednesday, when the media-voted Big 12 preseason team was announced, coming with an offense that included six Sooners and a defense that included three, not to mention the preseason offensive newcomer of the year in Eric Gray, a running back who transferred to Norman following his sophomore season at Tennessee.
The all-conference team may offer more opportunity than ever. It includes two running backs and a fullback, three wide receivers as well as a tight and six offensive lineman. Add a place kicker and return man and the offensive includes 16 positions.
The defense, meanwhile, with five lineman, three linebackers, five defensive backs and a punter counts 14 positions.
Still, even with 26 position slots and three specialists, no other program can match OU’s presence on the lists.
Offensively, aside from Gray, Sooner honorees include quarterback Spencer Rattler, fullback Jeremiah Hall, wide receiver Marvin Mims, linemen Marquis Hayes and Wanya Morris and kicker Gabe Brkic.
Rattler was also named preseason offensive player of the year.
Defensively, the Sooner honorees include linemen Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey and linebacker Nik Bonitto.
Four of the nine all-conference selections are seniors or redshirt seniors: Hall, Hayes, Thomas, Winfrey. Three are juniors or redshirt juniors: Morris, Bonitto, Brkic. Two are sophomores or redshirt sophomores: Rattler, Mims.
• Rattler completed 67.5 percent of his passes last season for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns. Over his last seven games, his TD-to-interception ratio was 15 to 2.
• Hall was a first-team conference selection last season. He caught 18 passes for 218 yards and five touchdowns while being a primary blocker for OU’s running game.
• Mims was a second-team all-conference selection last season, catching 37 passes for 610 yards and nine touchdowns.
• Hayes has started every OU game the last two seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed two sacks last season over 416 pass-blocking opportunities.
• Morris is a former five-star recruit, who, like Gray, transferred to Norman from Tennessee, where he started 19 games, 17 at left tackle.
• Thomas started 11 games last season and earned Big 12 second-team honors. He finished the season with two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, 7.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
• Bonitto was a second-team Associated Press All-American last season, finishing with nine sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.
• Brkic was a first-team all conference selection and a first-team All-American named by CBS Sports last season. Over two years, he’s made 37 of 43 field goals and all 102 of his attempted PATs.
• Gray ran for 772 yards and four touchdowns as a Tennessee sophomore, averaging 4.9 per attempt, while turning 30 catches into 254 yards and two scores.
After the Sooners, Iowa State was next with eight selections, one of them linebacker Mike Rose, who was also named preseason defensive player of the year.
Another of the Cyclone honorees is Charlie Kolar, the Norman North product, who caught 44 passes for 591 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
The Sooners’ Red River rival, Texas, put just two players on the team in running back Bijon Washington and defensive back D’Shawn Jackson.
OU’s Bedlam rival, Oklahoma State, was also limited to two spots in defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel and offensive lineman Josh Sills.