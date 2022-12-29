ORLANDO, Fla. — Oklahoma walked into the Cheez-It Bowl Thursday as a 10-point underdog to Florida State.
That was, in large part, due to Eric Gray opting out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.
The Sooners’ starting running back carried the ball 213 times during the regular season for nearly 1,400 yards, becoming a huge part of the offense as the season progressed. Without him, the Sooners were forced to turn to a pair of freshmen in Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk.
Despite the Sooners’ 35-32 loss to the Seminoles at Camping World Stadium, it didn’t appear they missed Gray too much.
Barnes got the start in Gray’s place and took a season-high 27 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. That score came in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard rush that briefly tied the game at 32-32.
But Sawchuck, who had recorded two carries for five yards prior to Thursday’s game, also shined as the No. 2 running back. He took 15 carries for 100 yards and a score, averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
The freshmen duo combined for 208 yards and two touchdowns on nearly five yards per carry.
“I’m proud of Gavin because this whole season he hasn’t really had a chance to shine,” Barnes said after the game. “He exactly did that. I’m so proud of him for the way he did.”
It was clear OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and the coaching staff had confidence in them, too. Lebby dialed up 42 rushing attempts for the two running backs, while OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw the ball only 24 times.
“I thought he looked like he belonged,” Lebby said about Sawchuk. “From an eye test standpoint, he played well for a guy who had literally no playing time. He looked like he belonged. I’m just incredibly proud of his effort.”
Despite the loss, the Sooners’ running back room looks bright. In addition to Barnes and Sawchuk, the team will have four-star running back Daylan Smothers and three-star running back Kalib Hicks on the team next season.
Barnes is confident he and Sawchuk can lead the running back group in 2023.
“I always knew we were going to be a great one-two punch,” Barnes said. “We showed a little preview. I can’t wait til next year.”
• Senior sendoff: The Cheez-It Bowl marked the final game for three of the Sooners’ team leaders.
On offense it was tight end Brayden Willis, who led the team with four catches for 58 yards against Florida State. He finished his OU career with 75 catches for 998 yards and 13 touchdowns.
On defense it was safety Justin Broiles, who recorded five tackles and a pass breakup against the Seminoles, and linebacker DaShaun White, who finished with a team-high nine tackles.
• Availability report: Wide receiver J.J. Hester, quarterback Ralph Rucker and defensive lineman Josh Ellison were dressed and on the sideline despite announcing their intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer portal earlier this month. Ellison made an impact, finishing with 2 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
Quarterback General Booty, running back Marcus Major, center Andrew Ray, Defensive tackle Kevin Gilliam and linebacker Jake McCoy were not in uniform.
Wide receiver Marvin Mims left the game following a 31-yard reception early in the fourth quarter and didn’t return.
• Bouncing back: Zach Schmit missed a 45-yard field goal early in the second quarter that would’ve given the Sooners a 17-3 lead. It marked his fifth miss in his last eight attempts.
However, he recovered right before the half with a make from 41 yards out, pushing the Sooners’ lead to 17-11.
Schmit finished the season making 12-of-17 attempts.
• Up next: The Sooners finish their season with a 6-7 record.
