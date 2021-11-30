It didn’t take long for the recruiting dominoes to fall.
In the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from Oklahoma on Sunday, seven OU recruits from the 2022 and 2023 classes decommitted from the program. All seven players were four-star or five-star recruits.
The headliner? 2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson.
Nelson, who lives in Los Alamitos California, announced his decommitment within hours of Riley’s departure. On Monday, Nelson announced that he was committing to USC, Riley’s new school.
It’s not unexpected that Nelson would follow Riley to USC, and several other recruits may do the same. Monday afternoon, Riley and Dennis Simmons, who also left OU’s staff to join Riley at USC, made a home visit to 2022 five-star running back and current OU commit Raleek Brown.
During a press conference Monday, OU athletic director Joe Castligione acknowledged that some recruits may chose to leave the program. But with the early signing period arriving on Dec. 15, it puts pressure on the Sooners to retain as many recruits as possible.
“In the end, we don’t know what’s going through every player’s mind, but of course we’ve thought of it,” Castligione said. “And we’ve been very positive as they have and very open in our communication with the types of thoughts and the thought process that they might have. It’s not unique to today. When we’ve had any type of coaching transition, it’s [been a] similar type of reaction.”
Having Bob Stoops on board as the interim head coach could help with damage control. During the press conference, the former OU coach mentioned he had already joined the recruiting trail as acting head coach, and he and other OU staff members also did home visits to recruits on Monday.
But it’s not just recruiting that’s important for the Sooners. Since Riley departed, current OU players Spencer Rattler, Austin Stogner and Jason Haselwood announced they’ve officially entered the transfer portal and will look to play elsewhere.
So in addition to recruits, Stoops and the OU administration will need to convince current players to stay, too.
“People want to be able to step back, exhale, consider whatever options might come their way,” Stoops said. “That being said, entering the transfer portal does not necessarily mean they exit through the portal. Very easily could just explore, understand what they have.”
Another factor is the new transfer portal rules, which allow players to transfer once without having to sit out a year.
Castligione said while most OU coach departures in the past were handled similarly, this one is different because of the new transfer and recruit rules.
“When we’ve had any type of coaching transition, it’s a similar type of reaction,” Castligione said. “The transfer portal is different, where people can leave and go somewhere else and be immediately eligible. Years before, you could hold people together for a little longer.
“They still may transfer after the new coach is hired and after they get a chance to meet and know whether or not there’s a fit. This one’s a little different dynamic, because they can go immediately.”
Some OU recruits and current players have announced they are staying with the program. But the Sooners will have to work hard to keep their recruits and current players.
“We’re going to do everything possible and give [them] every reason to stay,” Castligione said.