Oklahoma was no stranger to the situation.
For the fourth time in the last five games, the Sooners needed to find a way to stop their opponent from grinding out a long final drive to win the game in the closing moments. The defense did just enough, stuffing a run on third-and-six to force a 32-yard field goal that gave Florida State a 35-32 lead with 55 seconds remaining.
With the ball at the their own 25 and out of timeouts, it was up to the Sooners’ offense to get within field goal range to send the game into overtime.
Oklahoma’s struggles playing complimentary football continued on its final drive of the season. After picking up nine yards on a pass to Brayden Willis, the Sooners had two penalties and a sack to solidify the program’s first losing season since 1998.
Here’s the Sooners’ report card from a 35-32 loss in the Cheez-It Bowl{em}:
Rushing Offense: B+
Oklahoma entered the game in a tough spot, playing without four starters on the offensive line and 1,000-yard rusher in Eric Gray.
A pair of true freshmen split the majority of the carries in Gray’s absence. Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk each finished with over 100 yards rushing on the day, which would’ve easily been good enough for an A-grade, if it wasn’t for a key fumble by Sawchuk that changed the tide of the game late.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Sooners were coming off their first touchdown since early in the first half. Florida State answered with a 38-yard touchdown run to tie the game and it was the Sooners’ turn to answer.
The Sooners gained 32 yards on the first four plays of the drive, and Sawchuk picked up a second-and-short when the ball popped out just before his knee touched the grass.
Oklahoma still rushed for 253 yards on the game for over 4.2 yards per carry and three touchdowns. It was a clear focus for the Sooners coming out of halftime, with 29 of the team’s 40 plays in the second half coming on the ground.
Passing Offense: C
The Sooners showed flashes of the big play potential they’ve shown throughout the season, but the offensive line struggled to give Dillon Gabriel enough time to get the ball to the team’s playmakers.
Gabriel was sacked six times on the night with four of those coming in the first half. The redshirt junior completed 14-of-24 attempts on the night for 243 yards and a touchdown.
The lone score came on the Sooners’ first drive of the game, as Gabriel opened up the game completing three of his first five passes for 45 yards, finding Jalil Farooq on a crossing route from 22 yards out for the first score of the game.
Gabriel only had 11 attempts in the second half, but still managed to pick up 131 yards through the air. Marvin Mims finished as the team’s top receiver with 77 yards that came on two catches.
Rushing Defense: C+
The Seminoles didn’t hand the ball off nearly as often as the Sooners (60-34), but found success when it did go to the ground game.
No Florida State running back finished with over 100 yards in the game, but Treshaun Ward gashed the Sooners’ defense for 81 yards on just 10 carries, including two rushing touchdowns in the second half.
Still, the Sooners showed a lot of improvement in third and fourth down situations, particularly against the run. Florida State ran the ball five times with two or fewer yards left to pick up a first down and only converted one time.
Seven of Florida State’s 34 runs in the game were stuffed for a loss or no gain, but seven of those plays also went for 10 yards or more. Those big plays accounted for 135 of Florida State’s 169 yards on the ground.
Passing Defense: C
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis had over 400 yards passing in the game as the Sooners’ defense struggled to keep the redshirt junior in check.
Oklahoma was able to get in the backfield, but struggled to control the pocket to bring Travis to the ground. The Sooners had a pair of sacks in the second quarter that helped throw off the Seminoles drive, but Travis made them pay when he found open space to run.
Travis finished with 50 yards rushing on seven carries with the majority of those yards coming on scrambles.
Oklahoma got its only turnover of the game on an interception by Billy Bowman on fourth-and-3, which helped prevent the Seminoles from building on a one-point lead late in the third quarter.
Travis was 27-of-38 through the air for 418 yards and two touchdowns.
Special Teams: C-
Zach Schmit missed a 45-yard field goal attempt to extend the Sooners’ lead to two touchdowns early in the second quarter, but converted on his next attempt in the closing moments of the first half.
Outside of a 23-yard punt return by Mims, the Sooners didn’t have many noteworthy moments on special teams. Michael Turk was called on to punt three times, one was downed at the 12-yard line and the other two went into the end zone for touchbacks.
