LINCOLN, Neb. — Both sides of the ball were working for Oklahoma in its 49-14 win over Nebraska Saturday.
The Sooners started slow, falling down 7-0 less than four minutes into the game. However, they went on to score 49 unanswered points before coasting to their biggest margin of victory this season.
Before the Sooners turn their attention to their conference opener against Kansas State, here’s a look at how they fared in each facet of the game against the Cornhuskers:
Run offense — A+
The Sooners couldn’t have run the ball much better than they did against Nebraska.
They totaled 312 yards on the ground on 54 carries, as they turned to the running game early and often. It was their most in a true road game since 2018.
Eric Gray led the way with 113 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries while averaging 10.3 yards per carry. Marcus Major added 35 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, while true freshman Jovantae Barnes finished with a team-high 13 carries for 77 yards.
The offense got jump started on a 61-yard touchdown run from quarterback Dillion Gabriel in the first half, his longest career rush. It was the offensive line’s best showing through three games, as the Sooners easily won the line of scrimmage battle.
“We did some good things,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “We'll watch the tape. Again, it's never as good as you think or as bad as you think. We did some really good things to be able to come up here in front of 90,000 people. To play the way we played and win the way we won was really good.”
Pass offense — B+
Gabriel didn’t have to do too much to be successful against the Cornhuskers. He certainly did enough, throwing for 230 yards on 16-of-27 passing with two touchdowns. Tight end Brayden Willis also had a passing touchdown to Marcus Major in the second quarter.
Gabriel held the ball a little too long at times, and he missed open receivers on a couple of throws in the first half. But he also made some great throws and spread the ball around to different receivers, as 10 different Sooners recorded at least one reception.
A welcomed surprise for the OU offense was the involvement of Jalil Farooq, who came down with three catches for 58 yards and a score. Farooq had recorded just one catch for nine yards in the Sooners’ first two games.
Rushing defense — A
Nebraska’s final rushing stats for the game — 163 rushing yards, 45 attempts, one touchdown — were not indicative of the Sooners’ defensive performance.
Containing Nebraska’s rushing attack was a big key for OU’s 35-7 halftime lead. The Cornhuskers gained just 40 yards on 25 rushing attempts in the first half, as the Sooners held them to 1.6 yards per carry.
The Sooner defense has been solid at defending the run early this season, and they kept Nebraska from finding a rhythm when it mattered.
Passing defense — B+
The secondary struggled mightily on Nebraska’s first drive, as Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson completed 4-of-4 passes for 68 yards and a score to open the game.
Thompson didn’t have much success the rest of the way, completing 10-of-16 passes for 60 yards before he was replaced in the third quarter.
The rush defense appears to be the strong point of the OU defense so far this season, which could have a positive impact on the secondary.
Special teams — B+
Outside of Zach Schmit’s missed field goal, the OU special teams had another solid outing against Nebraska. The highlight came on Marvin Mims’ 34-yard punt return in the first quarter.
OU punter Michael Turk was rarely used but was productive when called upon, punting three times for an average of 48.7 yards per attempt.
