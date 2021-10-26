After struggling against TCU, the Sooners’ defensive issues were again on display against Kansas.
It was the most successful offensive performance by the Jayhawks in conference play, recording 412 total yards and 23 points. The Jayhawks averaged 247 total yards and nine points against their three previous conference opponents.
OU coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch weren’t shy about the defensive performance in Lawrence during their press conferences on Tuesday.
“I think we know in the last... two weeks, we haven't played up to our capability,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “You turn on the tape, and I think as a coach, you look at it and you say, ‘What's the cause of this? Why is this happening? Is it capabilities of the guys out there, is it things schematically? You know, what's causing it?’
“The biggest issue I see with us, and it's certainly not to take anything away from Kansas, but we are -- the majority of breakdowns that we have, we're causing.”
Some of those breakdowns were unique to the Kansas game. The Sooners were called for 10 penalties — four were for offsides — which resulted in 65 additional yards for the Jayhawks.
But OU’s secondary has been an issue all season. After surrendering 246 passing yards to Kansas last Saturday, the Sooners now rank 113th nationally in passing yards allowed per game (275). Opposing quarterbacks have averaged a 152.9 passer rating against the Sooners, which puts the Sooners at 115th nationally.
“The chief job as a coach is to inspire and motivate guys to play at an elite level,” Grinch said. “And I continue to fail to do that as the defensive coordinator.”
While the secondary has struggled most of the season, the Sooners’ run defense has been one of the best nationally. But that hasn’t been the case the last two games, either.
The Sooners surrendered 166 rushing yards to Kansas on 40 attempts, which helped Kansas easily control the ball in the first half. The OU offense possessed the ball just eight minutes in the first half.
In addition, the Sooners have also failed to generate backfield pressure consistently. The team has recorded just one sack and nine tackles for loss over the last two weeks.
“Obviously, we need to play better on the defensive front,” Riley said. “I thought we were a little better the other day than we were against TCU. Some of it comes with the nature of the game and the way that it played out. It was a much different game than TCU with being so much run game and getting control of the clock, play action.
“Can we be better on the front? Yes. Are there things we can do schematically to better help that? Yes. Those things play in tandem. The better you do on the back end, makes quarterbacks hold the ball and vice versa… When the front is more active, it makes those other guys’ jobs easier. At the same time, the back end can do a better job of covering and fitting runs.”
Injuries haven’t helped, either. Five starters missed the game against Kansas, and while the Sooners should get Jalen Redmond this week, it’s unclear when some of those players will return to the lineup.
But the Sooners’ don’t want to use that as an excuse, and both Grinch and Riley are looking for better play from veterans on the team.
“We put a lot of that on older guys,” Riley said. “And we feel like — I don't have any problem saying it — we feel like there's a number of older veteran guys on this team right now that need to be at their best and this team needs them to be better.”
After returning home for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Texas Tech on Saturday, the Sooners will head into a much-needed bye week before games against Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
Both coaches are confident that the issues are fixable and the defense will show improvement as the team hits the stretch run of the season.
“You’ve got to believe something good’s gonna happen,” Grinch said. “You’ve got to believe that, most importantly, you're going to make something good happen and you're going to do that within the structure of the scheme. You're going to make an effort.
"... I think we’re good enough coaches, clearly [we] have not performed to that point to give credit or any credence to that statement, but we’re good enough coaches to fix it during wins. But winning is a softener and we’ve got to do a better job of getting these guys to perform to a higher standard, not just be content in the outcome."