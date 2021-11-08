A familiar yet unlikely face led TCU to a huge upset win over Baylor last Saturday.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Chandler Morris replaced Max Duggan in the starting lineup against the Bears, making his first career start.
Morris was electric for TCU, completing 29-of-41 passes for 461 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for another 70 yards and a score, finishing with 531 total yards as the Horned Frogs picked up a huge victory over No. 12 Baylor.
On Monday, the Big 12 announced Morris as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week.
During a Big 12 teleconference Monday, OU coach Lincoln Riley spoke highly of the former Sooner.
“He played well,” Riley said. “That was awesome to see him play so well. I know he's been waiting on his opportunity and got an opportunity and obviously rose to the occasion and moved around, made some big throws. It was good.
“I exchanged messages with him and the family that night, it was just really cool to see him do well.”
Morris committed to OU as a 3-star recruit from Highland Park High School in Texas, and he was the backup quarterback to Spencer Rattler last season.
He didn’t see the field much last season. He played in five games, completing 3-of-5 passing attempts for 39 yards and scoring twice on the ground.
Morris entered the transfer portal during the offseason, and Riley initially did not grant him immediate eligibility. However, Riley did eventually allow him to retain eligibility near the end of spring ball.
He landed at TCU as a backup quarterback and had only played in two games. Duggan had been battling a foot injury in recent weeks, and Morris was given the start against Baylor.
“Really happy to see Chandler, in such a big game, with all that's going on there, playing a really good Baylor team and I was happy to see him play well,” Riley said.
Morris isn’t the only former OU quarterback to transfer and find success elsewhere this season.
Tanner Mordecai spent two seasons as a backup quarterback at OU before transferring to Southern Methodist University during the offseason. He’s started all nine games from SMU this season and has been one of football’s breakout stars.
He ranks seventh nationally in total passing yards (2887), second in passing touchdowns (34) and eighth in passing efficiency.
Austin Kendall, a backup quarterback at OU from 2016-2018, transferred to West Virginia in 2019. He started in nine games for the Mountaineers before transferring last offseason to Louisiana Tech, and he’s started all nine games for the Bulldogs this season.
On the season, he’s recorded 16 total touchdowns and 1874 yards passing.
“We've got a number of guys that have ended up in other spots and we've got a number of guys that are doing well in a number of places with obviously Chandler, (Austin Kendall) and (Tanner) Mordecai,” Riley said. “So I’m always rooting for those guys.”