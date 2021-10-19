Lincoln Riley likes what he’s seen so far from Caleb Williams.
But the challenge now is for Williams to build on his performances over the last two games.
“He’s keeping it simple right now,” Riley said. “He's doing a good job of seeing it, and that needs to continue… You want to see it and I expected to see it. But at the same time, he's got to continue it. We say it a lot here, every week's a new challenge. It's great that he did it a few times against TCU. He needs to do it against Kansas.”
If the true freshman can continue to improve, the Sooners’ offense is in great shape.
Since replacing Spencer Rattler at quarterback, Williams has totaled 661 total yards and eight touchdowns over the last two weeks. The Sooners had one of their best offensive outputs against TCU last Saturday, as the offense averaged a season-high 9.1 yards per play and scored on eight of 12 possessions.
But the main wrinkle he’s added to the Sooners’ offense is his running ability. The offense has totaled 569 rushing yards in the last two games — 154 of them coming from Williams — and rushed for 8.3 yards per carry against TCU.
Williams’ running ability has even surprised Riley.
“I knew he was obviously athletic on tape and had some thickness in his lower body that suggested he might be able to run the ball some, but… I never got to watch him play live,” Riley said. “I got to see him practice, but unless you get to see these guys play live, it's tough to gauge what they can do running the ball at this level against the other great athletes we play against.
“I knew he was a good athlete and I knew he was going to make some plays. It's been good to see him get loose a few times. One of the things that's probably the toughest to evaluate that’s been a nice thing to see is his ability to make some people miss, run through some tackles, which adds another dimension to the things that he can do.”
Williams has also had an impact on the passing game. He completed 78 percent of his passes against the Horned Frogs, and averaged 16.7 yards per completion.
But Riley iterated that he’s confident in Rattler as the backup quarterback, and that Rattler's remains committed to the team.
“He wants to play. He’s preparing like he wants to play,” Riley said. “And so if he gets an opportunity to play, I’m going to play him. No matter what the capacity is, no matter what the game situation is, no matter what the scenario is for him going in. His mindset is I’m just getting ready for the next opportunity. And that’s what it needs to be.”
Williams will face off against Kansas and Texas Tech over the next two weeks before the Sooners’ bye. After that, he’ll face tougher tests in Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
So for Williams, the key will be to continue building off his performances against Texas and TCU.
“He needs to be focused on doing it this week in practice and doing it [against Kansas] and then so on and so forth," Riley said. "So that's going to be his focus.”