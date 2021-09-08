There’s a lot of reason to still be optimistic about Oklahoma’s running game.
But they’ll want to avoid the results they posted in the second half against Tulane.
After the Sooners recorded 89 rushing yards on 16 carries in the first half, they recorded just 27 yards on 19 attempts.
It was a key reason why they struggled to put Tulane away in the final 30 minutes, and it’s an area OU coach Lincoln Riley said needs a lot of improvement.
“The pass [protection] was really good but the run game was average,” Riley said Tuesday. “There were some really good moments in the run game, and there were some poor moments.”
Kennedy Brooks was a bright spot for the Sooners, recording 87 of the team’s 116 yards while averaging 6.2 yards-per-carry. He also had an eight-yard run that moved the chains late in the game, allowing the Sooners to end the game in the classic victory formation.
Eric Gray, who got the backfield start against Tulane, recorded 27 yards rushes and showed flashes of speed and quickness the Sooners needed. He also had moments where he struggled, but Riley is confident his play will improve with more reps and time with his offensive line.
“I thought a couple of his best runs honestly were ones where that wasn’t much there and he made a few things happen,” Riley said. “He had a couple of really good tough, active runs for us that really stood out. He missed a couple of blitz protections where he’s gotta be better. It’s typically a strength of his so he’s gotta improve there.
“A couple of things I think that were blocked well that’s he just gotta continue to trust behind that line, and get behind that line and go…. I think in some ways we anticipated we would have to take some steps here early… .I think he’ll be better.”
Riley said the team went back and forth on who to start at running back before deciding on Gray, but thinks both running backs could have opportunities to start.
Robert Congal, who started for the Sooners at center, said he believes the running game will be better moving forward.
“I think it's all about playing to our standard, especially in the run game, being physically dominant and playing with great effort and playing smart,” Congal said. “This week moving forward, I think we'll take a big step there.”
• Tre Bradford officially transfers back to LSU: Bradford’s tenure in Norman didn’t last long.
A 247sports report confirmed that Bradford had returned to LSU after reentering the transfer portal. The running back had transferred from LSU to the Sooners during the offseason and was expected to be the third running back on the depth chart behind Gray and Brooks.
Riley confirmed last week that Bradford had left the team.
• OU announces home games against Western Carolina, Nebraska and West Virginia are sold out: The Sooners played in front of a limited-capacity crowd against Tulane, but that shouldn’t be the case moving forward.
The university announced that tickets for the next three home games have sold out.
Tickets for OU's remaining three home games against TCU, Texas Tech and Iowa State are available for purchase individually or as part of a three-game plan at SoonerSports.com or by calling the OU Athletics Ticket Office at 405-325-2424.
The Sooners also announced they will be striping the ceremony against Western Carolina on Saturday, with each section alternating between wearing red and white in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.