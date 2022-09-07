While Oklahoma’s offense went through significant changes during the spring and training camp, the defense also had a new system to learn and new players to integrate.
So entering last week’s season opener against UTEP, developing an identity was important for the Sooners’ defense.
It appears it didn’t take them long to find it.
The Sooners’ run defense suffocated the Miners, particularly during the first half. The OU defense limited the Miners to -15 rushing yards in the first quarter, and they finished the first half with -19 rushing yards on 16 attempts.
They finished the game with 28 yards on 31 attempts — recording 0.9 yards per attempt — though most of their yards in the second half came without the Sooners’ starters on the field. The Sooners also added nine tackles for loss and six sacks.
OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said the front seven’s performance against the Miners is certainly something to build on.
“That’s something that if you do play good run defense, you’re gonna win a lot of football games because what you’ve forced the other team to do is become one dimensional,” Roof said Monday. “That was something that we were really pleased with. The nine tackles for loss and six sacks also had something to do with that as well. But overall, really pleased with that particular stat. Something to build on.”
It was clear the Sooners’ defense wanted to set the tone right away, particularly on the defensive line. Defensive ends Reggie Grimes (2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks) and Ethan Downs (1 sack, 1 tackle for loss) led the way, with linebacker David Ugwoegbu (1 sack, 1 tackle for loss) also making an impact.
The Miners’ 0.9 yards per carry average was better than the goal the Sooners had coming into the game.
“You can only make one first impression,” OU linebacker Danny Stutsman said after the game. “I think as a defense, how we stopped the run… that was our goal. We came into the game saying 3.3 or less. We took the number and we shattered it. I’m excited to see where we go as a defense and where we go as a team.”
The front seven was also effective at pressuring UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison, as the Sooners recorded 10 quarterback hurries. The backfield pressure was much needed on a day where the OU secondary had a few lapses in coverage.
While the secondary surrendered 288 passing yards, Roof pointed to the lack of explosive plays for UTEP. The Miners’ longest play from scrimmage was 28 yards, and they only had two plays over 20 yards compared to the Sooners’ eight.
“Certainly, we did some really good things that we’re really pleased with,” Roof said. “But again, there’s so much that we can improve on at every position. That’s the focus moving forward.
“I thought they did a good job. For the most part, they tackled well and did what we asked them to do. They didn’t get run by. That was a big mantra for us going into the game… making sure we stay on top of things and not let the ball get behind us and explosive plays.”
The run defense will be needed again this weekend against a Kent State team that relies heavily on the running game. The Golden Flashes ran the ball 39 times for 155 yards in their opener against Washington, throwing it 29 times for 133 yards.
OU coach Brent Venables will be looking for his defense to dominate the line of scrimmage like it did against UTEP.
“I was pleased with the guys that played on defense,” Venables said. “Again, we played a bunch of guys, and we’re developing, again, a team. But most of all, as you go throughout the season, through the ups and downs, the highs and lows, the success and the failure, you’ll develop an identity through all that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.