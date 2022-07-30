With the offseason dwindling to an end, Oklahoma's coaching staff has a little over a month to work with the team before kicking off the season against UTEP.
Oklahoma has 25 practices scheduled on paper over the next 40 days as the team prepares for the season opener Sept. 3. The Sooners finished summer workouts on Tuesday and were given a six-day break before reporting day on Aug. 4.
The college football season can be a long one, and to help his players stay focused on the task at hand OU head coach Brent Venables likes to break the year up into four stages. Venables calls this portion of the year “the transformation stage.”
“It starts up in June and it goes through August,” Venables said. “A transformation has really taken place. It’s been a lot of fun to see Coach (Jerry Schmidt) and his staff get their hands on these guys. It’s grind time, it’s a very real transformation. It’s been fun and get programmatically getting it done right the first time is incredibly important. I’m anxious to get a chance to see what some of the results are, the fruit of the labor if you will.”
Venables and Schmidt going through workouts this morning. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/Q3diXpr8p4— Jesse Crittenden (@JesseCrittenden) March 24, 2022
The Oklahoma football program was buzzing when the news broke that Schmidt would be returning as the director of sports enhancement and strength and conditioning in December of last year.
Former and current players went to Twitter to express their support for the decision. Some hoped that bringing in Schmidt would help change the identity of the program.
I see a lot of current OU players commenting about Jerry Schmidt’s summer workouts.I thought it would be a good time to share this picture from 10 years ago. It only gets worse boys🤣. pic.twitter.com/HXwmvmA0HE— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) June 7, 2022
Jerry Schmidt made me do an hour on the Stairmaster for being late to a workout THAT I WAS NOT LATE TO. he nodded along as I explained myself. “They lost your laundry bag, big dawg?” As he cranks the staimaster to the top setting. “Then you just have to do 1 hour”— Teddy Lehman (@TedLehman11) December 8, 2021
Schmidt’s summer workouts are notoriously difficult, and players have weighed in on how their first summer with their new strength and conditioning coach has gone.
“Coach Schmidt’s great,” OU wide receiver Marvin Mims said at Big 12 media days. “Summer’s definitely different from the winter. There’s definitely more running, more outside. He demands togetherness as a team. But Coach Schmidt is great. He’s my lifting coach. He puts a lot of weight on my back. He didn’t let me slack at all. No matter what the day is, if I’m feeling sore or anything, he couldn’t care less.”
Todays workout made me want to call all of my loved ones and tell them how much I appreciated them😂— Reed Lindsey (@reedlindsey12) June 6, 2022
When the Sooners’ return to practice next week, they will have just over four weeks of practice before facing Miners. It’s a busy time for Venables, who is working to organize everything from planning upcoming practices, scheming for their opponents, preparing for gameday operations and much more.
“We have a bunch of featured guest speakers that are going to try to pour in some good seeds into our guys and a lot of bonding and cohesion and team building that you do over the course of fall camp,” Venables said.
Now, he and the OU coaching staff will be working to get the team ready for the season both mentally and physically.
“We’re really gonna go out of our way to have a lot of structured stress. We really want to strain our guys mentally, physically, spiritually as we develop our team. That’s where the real growth happens is through strain. So that’s all part of it and then you don’t want to break their spirit either.”
