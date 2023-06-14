It’s been nearly two years since Oklahoma and Texas were first reported to be leaving for the SEC and on Wednesday the Sooners got their first glimpse of their inaugural schedule in 2024.
The Sooners will play three true home games against Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina. They will also keep their neutral site game against Texas in Dallas.
Oklahoma will have road games against LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss and Missouri. Dates and times for all eight games have not yet been released.
The Sooners have faced LSU three times and twice in Louisiana, but never in Baton Rouge. They’ve also never played at Auburn or Ole Miss.
Alabama hasn’t been to Norman since 2002 and the Gamecocks will have their first-ever meeting with the Sooners.
The SEC released the following criteria for how the 2024 schedule was selected:
- All 14 conference members will play either Oklahoma or Texas in 2024.
- No school will play the same opponent in the same location as they did in 2023.
- Traditional opponents and “balance of overall schedule strength” were the two main factors used for selecting opponents.
- There will be no more divisions after the 2023 season and the SEC Championship game will feature the two teams with the best conference record.
The SEC has been split between the East and West divisions since 1992, with the leader of each division meeting in the championship game. All teams have also been mandated to play at least one Power Five non-conference opponent.
Oklahoma is scheduled to face non-conference foes Temple (Aug. 31) and Tulane (Sept 14) in 2024. The Sooners were originally set to play Georgia in 2024 as non-conference opponents, but that game had to be canceled.
The Sooners’ Red River rivals will play Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State at home. The Longhorns will then be on the road to face Arkansas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
