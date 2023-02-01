Brent Venables did most of the work for Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class during the early signing period in December.
But he added one additional player during Wednesday's signing day.
The Sooners signed Taylor Heim, a three-star prospect from Bethany High School in Yukon. Heim, who played quarterback and defensive back, joins the class as an athlete.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound prospect recorded 79 tackles, 11 pass breakups and eight interceptions over his last two seasons. Offensively, he recorded 2,300 passing yards and 26 touchdowns while adding over 1,400 rushing yards and 16 scores. As a receiver, he caught 20 passes for 287 yards and four scores.
He was named to The Oklahoman's 2022 Little All-City First Team as a defensive back and the 2022 District 4A-II Co-Player of the Year. He helped lead Bethany to a 9-2 record and was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association's 2023 All-State game.
"Everything Taylor's done, he's autographed his work with excellence," Venables said in a statement. "He's a three-sport standout who also excels on the basketball court and is a state champion long jumper. In football, he did everything – playing quarterback, receiver, tight end, safety.
"He's just a long and very fluid and explosive athlete who shows great instincts and has a natural feel for the game. He's got an incredibly high motor and is tough and skilled – just tremendous skill for a long guy. And he's a really bright young man with a great work ethic and who is a leader. He's got all the traits you can't coach. We're super excited to add Taylor to this quality class of newcomers."
Helm is the 26th player to sign to the Sooners' 2023 class. The class is currently ranked fourth nationally by ESPN and 247Sports composite.
