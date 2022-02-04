Oklahoma did just more than salvage its 2022 recruiting class.
By the end of the day Wednesday, the Sooners’ latest class ranked eighth in the country, per 247Sports Composite. With the 21 incoming freshmen, the Sooners filled several needs across all positions on the depth chart. Add in the incoming players via the NCAA Transfer Portal, and the Sooners will have 31 new scholarship players next season.
While the Sooners added players on both sides of the ball, there was a clear emphasis for OU coach Brent Venables and his staff: the defensive line.
“I thought that there’s been a trend here as of lately that Oklahoma has done a better job at recruiting some defensive linemen,” Venables said. “And so you look at [Nik] Bonitto, or you look at [Perrion] Winfrey and some of these guys... to me, watching all these guys walk out the front door up front and knowing that we’re going to lose about seven guys in a year’s period of time, we needed to start to reload right now, and also find some opportunity for some of the transfer guys to be able to come in and help us in that two-deep right away, as well.”
Of the 21 incoming freshmen, five are defensive linemen, including two EDGE rushers. With the transfer players, and the Sooners have seven total new defensive lineman. That’s more than any other position group.
“If you’re not winning up front on defense, you’re not going to win very many ball games,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “[As a team], if you can’t get to the quarterback and you can’t stop the run, that’s going to be a long day at the office. So we’ve got some guys returning that we’re really excited about and at the same time, [we] needed to add depth there and we did between the portal and obviously the high school.”
The Sooners snagged a few experienced defensive lineman through the portal, including Jonah La’ulu, a former Hawaii player who recorded 70 tackles and eight sacks in 24 games with the Rainbow Warriors. Though the incoming freshmen such as R Mason Thomas and Kevonte Henry, who are rated as 3-star guys coming out of high school, are athletic but raw.
But Venables has some experience in helping players develop on the defensive line. He described the development process in a few different ways, such as comparing it to “watering bamboo.”
“We’ve got to just be very mindful,” Venables said. “There’s some patience. Everybody wants it to happen right now. That’s me. I want to go, Triple A-gap blitz, press coverage, all day. I want to force the issue. But there’s a process. Some things take a little bit more time, more nurturing. You’ve got to just water the bamboo. … It takes a little while for that bamboo to really take root. But if you ain’t watering it, it ain’t going to grow, I can promise you.
“So again, I would just say that there’s going to be a good number of the guys in our program, being a developmental program that we want to be, where we’ve just got to water the bamboo and keep watering and don’t grow weary and if you continue to just do what’s right, it all pay off.”
Venables’ defenses at Clemson became known for having some of the most elite defensive linemen in the country, too. During his 10-year tenure with the Tigers, Venables’ defenses consistently ranked at the top nationally in sacks and tackles for loss.
“You better believe you can’t hide a weakness up front,” Venables. “There’s a lot of things you can do to try to protect your weaknesses and enhance your strengths and play to your strengths. But man, if you’re weak up front, it’s going to be tough sledding.
“I’m watching that game a few weeks ago with Georgia and Alabama. That’s what jumped out to me. The decade that I was at Clemson, we had the most sacks in college football, the most tackles for loss in college football. We had the most defensive lineman drafted in college football. and again, with the second winningest team in college football during that time, certainly it takes having a great playmaker at quarterback on one side of the ball, but you better believe you better be able to play great defense. You’ve got to have great people up front, guys that can play physical, guys that have length, that can stop the run and get after the quarterback.”
Now the key for the Sooners? Implementing those players into Venables and Roofs’ defensive schemes.
“We want to attack,” Venables said. “And so you can attack without blitzing. You can attack just by being very aggressive with your alignments and your structure in some of your presentations. and again, we want to be able to force the issue with people. We don’t want to be a quote-unquote bend but don’t break [defense], but you got to be smart too.”