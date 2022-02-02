Due to inclement weather, The Transcript is printing its Feb. 3 and 4 editions early. Any additional high school prospect the Sooners sign to a National Letter of Intent after 6 p.m. will not be included in this article.
This year’s National Signing Day looked a bit different for Oklahoma compared to last year.
Last February, the Sooners didn’t sign any high school prospects, opting to focus their recruiting efforts on the transfer portal. Coach Brent Venables and his staff were active in the transfer portal this year, but also managed to sign five prospects to National Letters of Intent for the Sooners’ 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday.
The highlight of the Sooners’ day was securing Gentry Williams’ signature. Williams, the No. 11 cornerback in the 2022 class and the state of Oklahoma’s top-ranked recruit, initially verbally committed to the Sooners last October.
He held off on signing during December’s early signing period after former OU coach Lincoln Riley departed for USC, but reaffirmed his commitment shortly before Wednesday.
“Gentry and his family have just been wonderful from the get-go,” Venables said. “When there’s a coaching change and a transition, there’s some questions and whatnot. From the get-go, he let his allegiance be known. In my opinion, we had to go out of our way to screw it up. He wanted to hear the vision for what we had for him both defensively, relationally, who we were gonna hire as his position coach. Once he got a chance to meet Jay [Valai], it was the final piece.
“Never at any time did I feel we were close to losing his commitment. His allegiance and loyalty to the University of Oklahoma were known virtually the entire time. I just felt like we had to go out of our way to screw it up just from a relationship standpoint and communication standpoint. This is where he always wanted to be.”
The Sooners also secured late commitments from defensive ends Kevonte Henry and Gracen Halton. Henry, a 3-star recruit from Lawndale, California, originally committed to Michigan but flipped to the Sooners on signing day.
Halton committed to Oregon back in Jan. 2021, but decommitted from the Ducks following an official visit to Oklahoma.
“I thought our defensive coaches did a great job building a relationship with him and his family and his high school coach,” Venables said. “He’s a very personable, likable guy. He’s got a lot of life and energy. We immediately clicked when he showed up on his visit. Through those two or three weeks, we were able to get to know him and show him the things he was looking for from an educational standpoint.
“His needs met our needs and vice versa. I think he came and felt very comfortable and I think his family saw the things they needed to see.”
R Mason Thomas signed with the Sooners as another defensive end.
Rounding out the Sooners’ signing day was 3-star athlete Jamarrien Burt, who originally committed to Florida before coach Dan Mullen was fired. Though listed as an athlete, Burt primarily spent time at cornerback and adds much-needed secondary depth for the Sooners.
The Sooners may get a late signee or two later on in the week, but their current 2022 class consists of 21 players.
Adding to the Sooners’ high school recruits is their activity in the transfer portal, where they’ve added 9 players since the end of the 2021 regular season.
• Dillon Gabriel gets the job: New offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spoke with reporters for the first time since his hiring back in December.
With Caleb Williams transferring to USC, the Sooners’ quarterback room has focused on 2022 recruit Nick Evers, who signed during the early period in December, and Gabriel, a UCF transfer.
Lebby, who coached Gabriel during his stint with UCF, said Gabriel will be the presumed starter heading into next season.
“Dillon’s our guy right now as we move forward,” Jeff Lebby said. “We’ve got one guy on our roster that’s thrown a college football pass. Obviously, he’s thrown a bunch and he’s thrown really well. We’re going to move forward that way and go get ready.”