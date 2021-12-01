Oklahoma is shaking things up with its schedule next season.
The Sooners open their season with three non-conference games, starting at home against UTEP on Sept. 3. They return home for a game against Kent State on Sept. 10 before traveling to Nebraska on Sept. 17.
They open conference play at home against Kansas State on Sept. 24. Three of the Sooners' first four games are at home.
There are some differences in the schedule. After the Sooners' bye week in Week 8, they'll hit the road for a Thursday game against Iowa State on Oct. 27.
The Sooners conclude their home schedule against Oklahoma State on Nov. 19 before ending the regular season at Texas Tech on Nov. 26. The Big 12 Championship game is set for Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas.
Here's the Sooners' full 2022-2023 schedule (bold indicates home game):
Sept. 3 • vs. UTEP
Sept. 10 • vs. Kent State
Sept. 17 • at Nebraska
Sept. 24 • vs. Kansas State
Oct. 1 • at TCU
Oct. 8 • vs. Texas (in Dallas)
Oct. 15 • Kansas
Oct. 22 • Bye
Oct. 27 (Thursday) • at Iowa State
Nov. 5 • Baylor
Nov. 12 • at West Virginia
Nov. 19 • Oklahoma State
Nov. 26 • at Texas Tech