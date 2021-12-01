OU V Iowa State football

OU’s Eric Gray runs with the ball Nov. 20 during the Sooners’ game against Iowa State at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Oklahoma is shaking things up with its schedule next season.

The Sooners open their season with three non-conference games, starting at home against UTEP on Sept. 3. They return home for a game against Kent State on Sept. 10 before traveling to Nebraska on Sept. 17. 

They open conference play at home against Kansas State on Sept. 24. Three of the Sooners' first four games are at home.

There are some differences in the schedule. After the Sooners' bye week in Week 8, they'll hit the road for a Thursday game against Iowa State on Oct. 27.

The Sooners conclude their home schedule against Oklahoma State on Nov. 19 before ending the regular season at Texas Tech on Nov. 26. The Big 12 Championship game is set for Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas.

Here's the Sooners' full 2022-2023 schedule (bold indicates home game):

Sept. 3 • vs. UTEP 

Sept. 10 • vs. Kent State

Sept. 17 • at Nebraska

Sept. 24 • vs. Kansas State

Oct. 1 • at TCU

Oct. 8 • vs. Texas (in Dallas)

Oct. 15 • Kansas

Oct. 22 • Bye 

Oct. 27 (Thursday) • at Iowa State

Nov. 5 • Baylor

Nov. 12 • at West Virginia

Nov. 19 • Oklahoma State

Nov. 26 • at Texas Tech

Jesse Crittenden is the sports editor of The Transcript and covers OU athletics. Reach him at jesse@normantranscript.com or at 405-366-3580

