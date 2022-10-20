With Oklahoma's future move to the Southeastern Conference, the team is making some adjustments to its future schedules
The Sooners announced Thursday that they've scheduled a three-game series with San Diego State. The Sooners will host San Diego on Sept. 18, 2027, and Sept. 6, 2031. San Diego will host on Sept. 1, 2029.
This comes just a few weeks after the Sooners' upcoming non-conference series with Georgia and Tennessee, the team's future SEC foes, were cancelled. The Sooners are set to join the SEC by no later than July 1, 2025.
“Due to our eventual move to the SEC, we've had some shifts to our schedule with the cancellation of multiple series involving current programs from that league,” OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in a press release. “We appreciate our fans' understanding related to those changes and look forward to announcing more schedule updates in the future.
“We're excited about this three-game series with a highly successful San Diego State program, and it gives us a chance to get back to the West Coast for a game. Thanks to Athletics Director John David Wicker in working with us to finalize these matchups.”
San Diego State posted a 12-2 record last season, including a win over UTSA in the Frisco Bowl. They're currently 3-3 this season.
