OU V Texas Tech Football

OU's Lincoln Riley during the Sooners' game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

The Sooners likely didn't land where fans were expecting in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

The CFP rankings were announced Tuesday on ESPN, with the Sooners landing at No. 8. 

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon claimed the top four spots, and would be in the playoff if the season ended today. Ohio State, Cincinnati and Michigan took spots 5-7, respectively.

Most experts had projected the Sooners to land at No. 3 in the rankings. 

But for OU coach Lincoln Riley, Tuesday's rankings can't be a distraction.

"To me, it’s just meaningless stuff to kill the time until we get to the end," Riley said during a Zoom press conference Tuesday afternoon. "I think a great example is go back and look where we were ranked in the first CFP poll all the years that we got into the CFP. The biggest games, the best games, the most important games all across the country are still yet to be played."

Here's the complete CFP rankings:

1 Georgia

2 Alabama

3 Michigan State

4 Oregon

5 Ohio State

6 Cincinnati

7 Michigan

8 Oklahoma

9 Wake Forest

10 Notre Dame

11 Oklahoma State

12 Baylor

13 Auburn

14 Texas A&M

15 BYU

16 Mississippi

17 Mississippi State

18 Kentucky Logo

19 NC State Logo

20 Minnesota Logo

21 Wisconsin Logo

22 Iowa

23 Fresno State

24 San Diego State

25 Pittsburgh

Jesse Crittenden is the sports editor of The Transcript and covers OU athletics. Reach him at jesse@normantranscript.com or at 405-366-3580

Tags

Trending Video