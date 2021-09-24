Oklahoma has often made winning the Big 12 look easy.
It’s often assumed they’ll win, which is fair given the Sooners have won the last six conference championships.
But the Sooners have faced more than their share of worthy challengers — Texas in 2018, Baylor in 2019 and Iowa State last season.
The quest for a seventh consecutive title starts today against West Virginia, and as OU coach Lincoln Riley has learned, they’ll be tested each step of the way.
“It’s one of those things, through the years, that can be taken for granted,” Riley said Thursday. “It’s so dang hard to win a conference championship. We’ve had so many other good teams in this league, great players, good coaching staffs. I think sometimes around here it gets taken for granted and it shouldn’t because it’s so freaking hard.
“Those who have been in the fight each year see that. They’ve certainly learned that kind of respect getting back in the league and the respect you even have at OU when you feel like you should be in the middle of it every year. That respect that you have for the teams that have been able to do it because it’s been really hard.”
For this year’s title chase, the Sooners enter with more questions than usual.
The team made it through its non-conference schedule with a perfect 3-0 record, but it wasn’t easy. The Sooners escaped with wins over Nebraska and Tulane, and the offense hasn’t played as well as most expected.
But the Sooners had even more questions last season after dropping their first two conference games against Kansas State and Iowa State. Of course, the team bounced back to win eight straight games and another conference title.
This year, the Sooners had the benefit of playing a full non-conference schedule before beginning their conference slate, which they didn’t have last season.
So what’s OU coach Lincoln Riley’s assessment after finishing non-conference play? They need to improve, but they’re close to being where they want to be.
“I think there’s a pretty general consensus around our program that we feel like we’re pretty close and probably a little bit closer than a lot of people think to playing some good ball,” Riley said. “We’ve had some periods of the season already where we’ve played very good ball, so it’s a fine line and we’ve got to push it over the hump.”
The Sooners come into their first conference game as heavy favorites, but they will be tested.
West Virginia dropped its season opener to Maryland, 30-24, before rebounding to defeat Long Island University. Last week, the Mountaineers won a signature non-conference battle — a 27-21 victory over then-No.15 Virginia Tech.
The Sooners didn’t play West Virginia last season, for the first time since 2011, due to COVID-19, bringing a new level of unfamiliarity to the matchup.
“They lost some very good players from last year but they are playing at a high level,” Riley said. “They really are. They can rush the passer, they’ve been good against the run, they do some really good things schematically. They’ve challenging at all levels. It will be a good test.
“We obviously didn’t get a chance to get that test last year and they were playing at a high level, but it will be a good test for us offensively. Hopefully we’ll play well and be a pretty good test for them too.”
OU quarterback Spencer Rattler remembers the team bouncing back from early struggles last season to win the Big 12, and he’s confident they can do that again this season.
“It was a good feeling winning the Big 12 championship. It was a great feeling,” Rattler said Thursday. “A lot of hard work was put in last year and that’s our goal this year to get another one. Just have to take it day-by-day, game-by-game. Start conference play [today], and [we’re] excited to get out there and finally get this thing going.”