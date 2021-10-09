DALLAS — With 10 seconds to go, the Oklahoma offense had time for one more play.
The Sooners were deadlocked with Texas 48-48 and had the ball at the Longhorns’ 33-yard line. It was likely the Sooners would keep the ball on the ground before sending Gabe Brkic to kick a game-winning field goal from about 45 yards out.
The ball was direct-snapped to running back Kennedy Brooks, which caught the Texas defense off guard, and Brooks looked for room to run.
He found it on the left side of the field, and sprinted through the hole in the Texas defense. He crossed the goal line and gave the Sooners a seven-point lead with three seconds to go.
“It was a great call by [OU coach] Lincoln Riley,” Brooks said after the game. “The O-line did a great job. They blocked it out. I went to the outside. The receivers did a hell of a job blocking downfield. I just ran straight and scored.
“It was an amazing feeling to be able to win the game. I did it for the team. It was a great feeling.”
The touchdown, and the special-teams stop on the ensuing kickoff, capped off a 55-48 Sooners’ win and a 21-point comeback. It was arguably the most significant victory in the history of the Red River Showdown.
What made the Sooners’ second-half comeback so impressive was how bad they played for much of the first half.
The Sooners trailed 28-7 at the end of the first quarter, but it was their own mistakes that put them in a hole. Texas’ second touchdown came after they blocked Michael Turk’s punt, which set up a two-yard score from Bijan Robinson two plays later.
OU quarterback Spencer Rattler’s interception midway through the first quarter set up the Longhorns’ third score, a 10-yard touchdown from quarterback Casey Thompson to Joshua Moore.
The fourth came shortly after the Longhorns recovered Rattler’s fumble in the second quarter. That’s when Riley made a change on the Sooners’ next offensive possession, inserting backup quarterback Caleb Williams in place of Rattler.
“Spencer was seeing some things that we missed early that weren’t on him,” Riley said. “And then I thought the big thing to me, though, was the turnovers. We made just a mental error on the first one and then obviously the fumble. and I mean, just knowing this game, you can’t turn the ball over and win this game.”
Williams immediately gave the offense a spark.
The Sooners, led by Williams and Brooks, scored on six of their eight possessions in the second half. The Longhorns struggled to contain the Sooners’ read-option attack, as Brooks finished the game with 217 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
But Williams’ passing ability was on display, too. His first score through the air came late in the third quarter, finding Marvin Mims in the back of the end zone despite fumbling the initial snap.
Williams later found Mims again on a 52-yard bomb in the fourth quarter that cut the Longhorns’ lead to two points. Rattler’s lone second-half appearance came on the ensuing two-point conversion, which he successfully converted by finding Drake Stoops on a three-yard reception.
Other than that, it was all Williams, and the Sooners outscored the Longhorns 48-20 after he replaced Rattler in the second quarter.
And it was Williams who led the Sooners on the final six-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in Brooks’ game-winning score.
“I have confidence in both guys,” Riley said. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t have played Caleb a bunch like I did and I wouldn’t have put Spencer in on the single most important play of the game. So, high confidence with how they both handled it. I felt like they were both ready to play and like I said, we just got on a run and I decided to stay with Caleb.”
Williams finished the game with 212 passing yards on 16-of-25 passing while adding 88 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.
It took perseverance on both sides of the ball for the Sooners to come away from Dallas with a win. But the quarterback change helped, too.
However, Riley said he wasn’t prepared to announce who would start at quarterback next week against TCU.
“I’m proud of their guts, their commitment to this team, despite whatever people are going to write on the outside,” Riley said, referring to Williams and Rattler. “Those are two dudes who just want to win and they want to win till the final whistle, and we needed them both to do [win].”