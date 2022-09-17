LINCOLN, Neb. — Given the way Saturday’s game ended, it’s hard to believe how it started.
The crowd at Memorial Stadium was energized early and it was effective, as the Sooners’ offense picked up just one first down on its opening drive before punting it away. The Nebraska offense took advantage, marching down the field on a six-play, 77-yard drive that was capped off by a 32-yard touchdown pass from Casey Thompson to Trey Palmer. Less than four minutes into the game, the Cornhuskers led 7-0.
By the time the Cornhuskers scored again, which came late in the fourth quarter, the Sooners had completely flipped the script en route to a 49-14 win.
The Sooners’ 49 points is the most they’ve ever scored in Lincoln, and it broke Nebraska’s streak of 13 losses by single digits.
For OU coach Brent Venables, Nebraska’s hot start proved to be beneficial for the Sooners.
“[The] defense came out and got punched in the face and responded after that,” Venables said after the game. “... I’m glad that happened because I believe you develop an identity, you develop a mindset, you develop through some failure and adversity. That’s how you grow and improve. I know nobody likes that that happened in a Sooner uniform but you need that to happen.”
The offensive onslaught began on the following possession.
Facing third-and-7 from the 39-yard line, OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby drew up a quarterback draw for Dillon Gabriel. With nothing but green grass in front of him, the redshirt junior quarterback immediately picked up the first down but kept going and eventually found the end zone for a 61-yard touchdown.
“It was huge,” Lebby said. “Our defense did a great job of getting off the field, then we got it back and found ourselves in a third down situation. Then he makes an unbelievable play. Guys were straining on the perimeter to be able to give him a chance to go finish and score. That was what got us going, and it was great to see for sure."
That play seemed to invigorate the offense. The Sooners scored touchdowns on five of their next seven touchdowns in the first half to take a 35-7 lead.
It was the Sooners’ balanced attack that frustrated the Nebraska defense. In the first half, the Sooners gained 165 yards on 23 rushes and 190 yards on 21 passes, scoring three rushing touchdowns and two through the air. That kept up in the second half, as two quick touchdowns within the first seven minutes put the game out of reach.
The Sooners finished with 580 total yards, including 312 on the ground. Dillon Gabriel finished with 230 yards passing on 16-of-27 attempts with three touchdowns. Running back Eric Gray led the rushing attack, recording 11 carries for 113 yards — his most as a Sooner — and two touchdowns.
Gray credited the offensive line for the Sooners’ rushing advantage.
“I think it’s a big testament to the [offensive] line,” Gray said. “I think the O-line came out, they responded, they played great. We had a lot of downhill runs, we had a lot of space in there today... [To have] over 300 yards rushing, that’s a big testament to the O-line. I want to shout out those guys.”
While the offense found a rhythm, the defense was just as dominant.
The OU defense regrouped after Nebraska’s opening score and completely disrupted the Cornhuskers’ offense. The Sooners recorded nine tackles for loss and four sacks — all four came in the first 30 minutes — while surrendering just 71 total yards the remainder of the first half.
The defense surrendered just 148 total yards in the first half and 327 for the game. The Sooners scored 49 unanswered points before Nebraska’s late touchdown with 3:17 to go.
“At the end of the day, [the Cornhuskers] weren't able to have the balance that they needed to be successful on offense,” Venables said. “And our defense and the way they prepared and our coaches, the way they coached them, were a big part of that as well.”
Venables continues to harp on the need for constant improvement, but acknowledged that the win over Nebraska is a key step in the right direction.
“I love the way we're developing our leadership and our mindset,” Venables said. “These guys are super, super hungry and they want you to coach them hard… They are literally sitting on the edge of their seat in every meeting. I can't say it any more clearly and truthful. And when we go to practice, it's the same thing. And we coach them really hard and we hold them accountable. But they receive it.
“We’re still a long ways to go. But we're making improvement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.