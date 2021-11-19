Rushing offense — Iowa State
Oklahoma is actually four spots ahead of Iowa State nationally in yards per game, but the Cyclones have the advantage because of running back Breece Hall. The junior running back is sixth nationally in rushing yards per game (116.4) and rushing touchdowns (16).
The Sooners have struggled to run the ball effectively in recent weeks, averaging just 75 yards on the ground in their last two games.
Passing offense — Oklahoma
Caleb Williams showed his first sign of freshman struggles last week against Baylor, but he’s still been impressive overall as a starter. The Sooners still rank 20th nationally in passing yards per game and Williams is 16th in completion percentage.
But ISU’s Brock Purdy has had a solid year, too, and he ranks fourth nationally in completion percentage.
Running defense — Iowa State
A few weeks ago, Oklahoma would have had a clear advantage. But after ranking inside the top 25 for much of the season, the Sooners have dropped all the way to 35th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game after giving up 566 rushing yards in their last three contests.
Iowa State is surrendering an average of 112.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 18th nationally.
Passing defense — Iowa State
The Cyclones have been great at defending the pass, ranking 23rd nationally in passing yards allowed per game (194.7) and second in the Big 12. However, opponents have found success scoring through the air, as they’ve surrendered 16 passing touchdowns.
The Sooners rank 104th in passing yards allowed (257.3), and they’ll need to find a way to limit Purdy through the air.
Special teams — Oklahoma
It was a rare struggle for OU’s Gabe Brkic last week. He missed two field goals last week, and is now 17-of-22 on field goals this season. However, Michael Turk has been great punting the ball, averaging 52 yards per punt.
ISU kicker Andrew Mevis has been great kicking field goals, and he’s 16-of-18 on the season.
Intangibles — Oklahoma
It’s senior day for the Sooners, and they really need a win. They’re tied for first in the Big 12 with Oklahoma State, and a loss could cause them to slip behind Baylor and OSU in the standings. Iowa State is seeking revenge for last season’s conference title game, but the Sooners desperately need a win to continue their quest for a seventh-consecutive conference title.