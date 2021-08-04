The preseason hype and expectations for Oklahoma football received a boost on Wednesday.
The Sooners landed at the No. 2 spot in ESPN’s annual preseason power rankings, slotting just behind Alabama.
Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State rounded out the top five, respectively.
The rankings were assembled based upon top-25 lists from 33 ESPN analysts.
ESPN’s Dave Wilson gave his reasoning for having the Sooners as the biggest threat to knock off the defending-champion Crimson Tide.
“The Sooners amped up the excitement level this offseason with designs on joining the SEC in the future, but they have a real opportunity to push for a national-title run this season,” Wilson wrote. “The schedule sets up nicely: TCU and Iowa State, which can push the Sooners, visit Norman this year, as does Nebraska for a Game of the Century anniversary celebration.
“The Texas game, as always, is a key test, but [ESPN’s Football Power Index] gives the Sooners a 68% chance to win the conference.”
The Sooners are joined in the Top 15 by Iowa State, which landed at No. 15. Texas slotted at No. 21 as the only other Big 12 team on the list.
The SEC, the Sooners’ future conference, had six teams listed in the rankings.
ESPN’s Football Power Index has the Sooners ranked No. 3. The FPI is a different listing than the power rankings, based upon 20,000 simulations of the upcoming season. The index will be updated throughout the season.
Alabama and Clemson are Nos. 1 and 2 in the FPI.
The Sooners could find themselves ranked at the top of most preseason lists after ending last season with eight straight wins, a sixth-consecutive Big 12 championship and a Cotton Bowl win over Florida.
The Sooners also return nine projected starters on both sides of the ball, led by early Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler.
The season kicks off at Tulane on Sept. 4
• Media day Thursday: The Sooners are holding their annual local preseason media day in a combined in-person and virtual format.
OU coach Lincoln Riley will open with a 30-minute press conference at 3 p.m., followed by Alex Grinch at 3:30 p.m.
Ten players, five offensive and five defensive, will be available via Zoom at 4 p.m. Offensive players include Rattler, Marvin Mims, Eric Gray, Tyrese Robinson and Austin Stogner.
Defensive players include Brian Asamoah, Jeremiah Criddell, Caleb Kelly, Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey.
Footage from the media availabilities will be available at normantranscript.com and soonersports.com.
The Sooners begin fall camp on Friday.
• Preliminary hearing set for McGowan: A preliminary hearing for former OU running back Seth McGowan is set for 9 a.m. on Aug. 10 inside Judge Lori Puckett’s courtroom in the Cleveland County Courthouse.
McGowan is facing three felony counts for armed robbery following his alleged involvement in an incident that occurred in April.
McGowan, along with Trejan Bridges and Mikey Henderson, were dismissed from the team earlier this summer. Bridges and Henderson are also facing charges in relation to the April incident.