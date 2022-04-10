Through three weeks of spring practices, nearly every Oklahoma offensive player has lauded Jeff Lebby’s fast-paced offensive system.
Lebby’s emphasis on running a lot of plays as fast as possible isn’t a gimmick; it’s about keeping the opposing defenses off balance.
“We’re running a lot of plays in a short amount of time,” OU center Andrew Raym said. “Even our defense is telling us right now it’s going to be a defense killer. They don’t even know what’s coming at them.”
Just like the offense, the defense is adjusting to Brent Venables and Ted Roof’s new defensive system. But the defensive players, especially the veterans, is also adjusting to the speed of the new offense.
OU redshirt junior cornerback Woodi Washington said there’s a clear difference in pace with this year’s offense compared to previous years.
“The offense goes very, very, very quick,” OU cornerback Woodi Washington said. “It’s something we’re definitely not used to seeing. We’re definitely getting adjusted to it in a good way.”
The Sooners’ faster pace on offense even surprised the the defense, at least at first.
“It’s definitely wild, especially the first week,” OU defensive lineman Jordan Kelly said. “We had a new defense and they came out with a faster tempo than I’ve ever played against. It’s hard to get used to but I feel it’ll benefit so much when we go against other people’s tempo. We’ll just be there waiting for them and they’ll be trying to tempo us. It will definitely benefit us. We’re getting work.”
“I heard there was going to be tempo, but I thought it would just be normal tempo. The next thing you know, they are snapping the ball in 10 seconds. I’m like ‘we just got back to the ball.’ It’s crazy but it’s definitely exciting. and I know that I’m getting that much better working with that every day.”
It’s even had an impact on the line of scrimmage, with both the offensive and defensive lines battling for control amid the faster pace.
“It’s definitely physical in the trenches,” Kelly said. “The O-line and D-line have been getting after it. One thing I do want to shout out [is] the O-line. Their tempo, they are snapping the ball in 10-12 seconds. It’s a tempo that I’ve never played against and it’s definitely making the team better.”
The offensive players have noticed how much faster the defense is playing, and a lot of the scrimmages in practice have been a competition on who can play with more pace.
“The way they want everybody to run to the ball [on defense] kind of slows down the offense,” OU receiver Marvin Mims said. “But when we go live in scrimmages and stuff, we’re able to really see how fast the offense goes and how fast we can kind of manipulate the defense by them not being able to get a call in or something like that.”
For OU coach Brent Venables, the offense isn’t just forcing the defense to adapt when it comes to learning the playbook and playing with a faster pace. It’s also helping with seeing things before the ball even snaps and understanding the new concepts.
“It creates a sense of urgency about all of the pre-snap procedural things from the sideline to the field to the communication to getting lined up with urgency,” Venables said. “I love it. I love all of it because it challenges things that are, in some ways, out of your control as a coach. The players need to buy into my pre-snap procedures. To me, the challenge every day and every play is to take away something to neutralize something that they view as a strength.
“As I challenge both sides of the ball, I challenge the offense. That’s great if they can get to a pace where, next thing you know, they’re dragging people up and down the field and making them quick. That’s the goal. That’s the mindset. You want to taste blood. You want to go for the jugular. That’s what the game is about, but you can’t rely on that as the answer. To me, the answer is fundamentals, technique, mindset and physicality. It’s precision and attention to detail. It’s 11 guys playing with purpose, 11 guys being on the same page.
One unintended consequence is that the pace is helping both sides of the ball stay in shape, too.
“It’s a great conditioning thing,” Venables said. “We don’t have to do additional conditioning to get our team right when transitioning from spring ball to summer workouts. That in itself is a great challenge for our guys and a way for our guys to get in shape.
“But it really challenges you both physically and mentally and develops a toughness that you have to have to play this game when you’re practicing at a really tough, challenging pace.”