The last time Oklahoma hired a new football coach, the Sooners found an offensive-minded candidate.
This time, they found a defensive-minded one.
In his entire career as a coach, Brent Venables has become known for his abilities as a defensive coach. And that’s the vision he described during his welcome ceremony on Monday as the Sooners’ new football coach.
“We will employ an exciting, fast, explosive and diverse offense, combined with a physical, punishing, relentless, suffocating defense,” Venables said.
He has the track record to back it up, and it started before his coaching career began.
Venables played linebacker at Garden City Community College in 1989 before transferring to Kansas State in 1991. There, he played linebacker for Bill Snyder before joining his staff as a graduate assistant and eventually as a linebackers coach.
When he came to Oklahoma as a co-defensive coordinator in 1999, Venables played a key role in establishing the Sooners’ as a good defensive team. From 2000-2003, the Sooners’ defense ranked in the Top 10 nationally in points allowed per game and yards allowed.
As the Sooners’ sole defensive coordinator from 2004-2011, the Sooners ranked inside the Top 20 in both categories three times. The Sooners have not finished inside the Top 20 in either category since Venables left in 2012.
But even after leaving Oklahoma, Venables continued to watch the Sooners. He saw the success the Sooners’ defense had at times under Alex Grinch, who joined Riley in leaving the Sooners for USC late last month.
He won’t be leading the Sooners’ defense this time around, as he stated his intentions to hire a defensive coordinator during his press conference. But he’s confident he and his staff will be able to build on what the Sooners currently have on defense.
“I’ve watched Oklahoma a lot,” Venables said. I study everybody, but we watched Oklahoma defensively. They made this huge jump in improvement two years ago to where they were a year ago to do some really good things even this year… As I'm just trying to study people and get better as a coach, I try to pay attention.
“In my opinion without evaluating the personnel yet and what our needs are, I'm incredibly excited. I think any mark of any good unit, player [or] coach is consistency, showing up week in and week out playing to a standard. So that's an important aspect as well.”
At Clemson, Venables found even greater success. The Tigers ranked fifth or better nationally in total defense in each of the past five seasons, and this season they ranked second in points allowed per game (15).
Dabo Swinney, Clemson’s head coach, believes Venables can have the same success at Oklahoma.
“This was just the right fit for him and the right time with a lot of familiarity for him at Oklahoma,” Swinney said in a statement. “I know he is well-prepared. It’s been fun for me to watch him really grow since 2012, and I’m excited for Oklahoma because they’re not only getting a good coach, they’re also getting a great man who is going to do it the right way.”
The focus for Venables defensively is on the defensive line, and that’s where he’ll start with the Sooners.
“I believe that it all starts up front. You've got to recruit great players there and develop them,” Venables said. “Length and speed, guys that have position flexibility is ideal. It helps create additional depth. With the way offenses operate, you'd like to be able to, from a package standpoint, not have to get in and out of some packages. You want to do it when you want to do it, not when somebody forces you to do it.”
In the last decade, the Sooners have become known more for explosive offenses and less for great defenses.
For Venables, the hope is for the defense to catch up with the offense.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to fundamentals, physicality and guys who are playing with uncommon effort. I think those have got to be non-negotiables,” Venables said.