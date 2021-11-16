Despite last week's 27-14 loss to Baylor, Oklahoma didn't fall far in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings.
The Sooners landed at No. 13 when the rankings were announced Tuesday, just five spots lower than where they were before Saturday's loss.
Oklahoma State landed at No. 9 and is now the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the CFP poll. Baylor jumped up to No. 11. No other Big 12 team is ranked.
Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State landed in the top four spots, respectively.
Despite the loss, OU remains the front runners to play in Arlington next month for the Big 12 championship. The odds are slim, but they could still be in the running for a CFP spot if things shake out their way.
The Sooners play their final home game at 11 a.m. on Saturday against Iowa State.
Here's the full CFP Rankings:
1 Georgia 10-0
2 Alabama 9-1
3 Oregon 9-1
4 Ohio State 9-1
5 Cincinnati 10-0
6 Michigan 9-1
7 Michigan State 9-1
8 Notre Dame 9-1
9 Oklahoma State 9-1
10 Wake Forest 9-1
11 Baylor 8-2
12 Ole Miss 8-2
13 Oklahoma 9-1
14 BYU 8-2
15 Wisconsin 7-3
16 Texas A&M 7-3
17 Iowa 8-2
18 Pittsburgh 8-2
19 San Diego State 9-1
20 NC State 7-3
21 Arkansas 7-3
22 UTSA 10-0
23 Utah 7-3
24 Houston 9-1
25 Auburn 6-4