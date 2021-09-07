It's clear the Associated Press voters were disappointed in Oklahoma's performance against Tulane.
The Sooners dropped two spots in AP's latest poll after narrowly defeating Tulane 40-35 on Saturday, landing at No. 4. They debuted at No. 2 last week.
They were jumped by Georgia and Ohio State, respectively, but still find themselves in the top four.
Georgia jumped three spots after defeating No. 3 Clemson 10-3 on Saturday, while Ohio State struggled before eventually defeating unranked Minnesota 45-31.
Iowa State also dropped two spots after struggling in their 16-10 win over Northern Iowa. Texas jumped to No. 15 after beating Louisiana 38-18.
Alabama remains at No. 1 after routing No. 14 Miami 44-13.
The Sooners play Western Carolina at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Norman.
The full Week 2 AP Top-25 Poll is listed below:
1. Alabama, 1-0 (59 first-place votes)
2. Georgia, 1-0 (4)
3. Ohio State, 1-0
4. Oklahoma, 1-0
5. Texas A&M, 1-0
6. Clemson, 0-1
7. Cincinnati, 1-0
8. Notre Dame, 1-0
9. Iowa State, 1-0
10. Iowa, 1-0
11. Penn State, 1-0
12. Oregon, 1-0
13. Florida, 1-0
14. USC, 1-0
15. Texas, 1-0
16. UCLA, 2-0
17. Coastal Carolina, 1-0
18. Wisconsin, 0-1
19. Virginia Tech, 1-0
20. Ole Miss, 1-0
21. Utah, 1-0
22. Miami (FL), 0-1
23. Arizona State, 1-0
24. North Carolina, 0-1
25. Auburn, 1-0