Jeff Lebby summarized the theme of his offensive philosophy during his media availability Thursday.
In short, it’s all about tempo.
“We’re going to play incredibly fast,” Lebby said. “We’re going to push the tempo. We’re going to dictate how the game is played. That’s where it starts for us.
“Again, to me, it’s still all about changing and getting better and changing and being different and finding ways to attack defense every single year. There’s going to be a bunch of differences [from my previous offenses] that people notice as we get going, but again to me, that’s my job.”
The stats back that up.
During his tenure as offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Rebels played as fast as anybody. The Rebels ran 80.5 plays per game in 2020, which ranked fourth nationally; In 2021, they ran 80.5 plays per game, which also ranked fourth, per Team Rankings. They were the only team to rank in the top five in plays per game
In comparison, the Sooners ranked 52nd nationally in 2020 (73 plays per game) and 107th in 2021 (66.8).
That tempo helped the Rebels become one of the more formidable offenses in the country. Last season, the Rebels ranked sixth nationally in total offense (492.5 yards per game) and 24th in points per game (33.7).
The emphasis on a quicker pace hasn’t been lost on the Sooner players. The change in speed of the new offense has been the biggest takeaway for receiver Theo Wease through the first few days of spring practice.
“I like playing in a tempo offense because you can catch the defense slipping,” Wease said. “Maybe they're not set, and we're just playing fast. That was a big part of talking to Coach Lebby and just everything about his offense.”
That was the same takeaway for Drake Stoops, though it’s not just about learning the plays. The Sooners’ coaching staff has worked with the players on building their stamina to adjust to the quicker pace.
“Thinking when you’re tired isn’t always easy,” Stoops said. “Building up our stamina… consistently to run routes at a fast pace without as much rest [has been a priority.] Being able to get the call, alignment, assignment and be able to run full speed consistently, it builds up over time.”
While the Sooners’ skill players are adjusting, Lebby’s offense has been a big change for the offensive lineman, center Andrew Raym said. With the offense predicated on running a lot of plays, the pre-snap reads for offensive lineman has declines.
“I’m actually loving the tempo,” Raym said. “It’s definitely going to be an adjustment for the O-line to get used to, but we’ll get there. But for the center, it’s actually taken a lot off my plate because we’re moving so fast. I don’t have the time to make as many calls. Now, the whole O-line is expected to know what they’re doing on every play.
“First two days I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty tough. Legs are feeling like concrete during practice. But we’re doing a lot of conditioning outside of practice on our off-days. I think we’re going to be straight. Three or four more practices and we’ll be used to it.”
The Sooners only have a few more practices before the Spring Game on April 23. And just like his fast-paced offense, Lebby doesn’t plan on slowing down when it comes to teaching his players how to run it.
“We’re going to strain these guys and put a lot on them,” Lebby said. “We’ve got smart football players. We’ve got smart guys in the locker room. [We] feel like we can be really aggressive with what they’re doing. We’re constantly changing, we’re constantly evolving, doing things different than we did last year, the year before, two years before that.
“Just trying to strain these guys mentally as well as physically to get us where we need to be. We’ll be there by Day 15 of spring ball.”