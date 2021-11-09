The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for Oklahoma.
The Sooners played nine straight games before hitting their week off. It was the longest stretch of consecutive games for the team in recent memory.
But during his press conference Tuesday, OU associate head coach Dennis Simmons wanted to clarify about how the Sooners handled the bye week.
“It really wasn't a week off,” Simmons said. “We [just] didn't have a game on Saturday.”
Simmons clarified.
“I think what it did for the players mentally [is] it gave them a chance to get a day to just kind of step away from football and reignite that fire that they have inside to enjoy playing with each other and enjoy the process of it,” Simmons said. “The lifting the weights, the running the routes, the practice, the day in and day out things that [are] not so much the glorified fun parts of football.”
The Sooners continued to practice for most of the week, while coaches revved up recruiting efforts of potential players. But players were free to be away from campus on Friday and Saturday if they were “academically in line,” Simmons said.
One example was running back Kennedy Brooks, who posted pictures on social media of a hunting trip he went on over the weekend.
“It did give them a chance to get away,” Simmons said. “... It kind of gave us a chance too to look at some of the things that we have done from an individual position standpoint and see what we need to improve upon with those first nine games under our belt.”
Eric Gray said he went home and spent time with family before coming back to campus on Sunday.
“It was definitely great for me and for all our teammates,” Gray said. “[It was nice after the] nine-game stretch, being able to go home, recharge, get to spend some time with your family and ultimately be back fresh going into this ‘Championship November.’”
The Sooners are back now and preparing for one of the toughest tests of the season.
The team will head to Waco to take on Baylor for an 11 a.m. game, the Sooners’ sixth early kickoff in 10 games. The Bears also sit at 7-2 on the season, with an opportunity to hand OU its first loss of the season.
“We’re competing with each other every day out there on that practice field,” Simmons said. “In order to be able to flip that light switch on Saturday, you’ve got to practice it and you’ve got to do it Monday through Friday. I like the direction that we’re at right now, but once again, each day brings a new challenge and within that challenge, you have to be able to rise to that level.”
OU coach Lincoln Riley said he’s already seen a different in the energy levels of his team since the players returned to campus.
“You could tell we've got a little bounce in our step,” Riley said during a Big 12 coaches’ teleconference Monday. “Physically, [we got] away for a couple of days. I think more than anything just mentally for the guys [it was important], some of the guys [had] a chance to go home that hadn't been home in a long time. There was excitement, good energy getting back on the field today as there should be and we'll need that here through the rest of the week.
“I feel like mentally, physically, emotionally, the team's in a good place and excited to prepare and excited about this opportunity that we have.”
• Riley unavailable Tuesday: An OU spokesperson announced Tuesday morning that Riley would unexpectedly miss his weekly press conference after he had a “matter arise.”
Simmons spoke in Riley’s place for the first time since before the season.
• Injury update: OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said the team is more positive than it’s ever been that Woodi Washington may return against Baylor.
The sophomore cornerback hasn’t played since Sept. 11 against Western Carolina with an injury.