The Oklahoma offense opened its game against Baylor with what seemed like an easy drive down the field.
A couple of good passes from quarterback Spencer Rattler. Two solid runs by Rhamondre Stevenson. But the Bears’ (2-6, 2-6 Big 12) defense stood the No. 11 Sooners (7-2, 6-2) up on the Baylor 3, the first of several times Baylor would come up with a stop in the first half.
The Sooners settled for a Gabe Brkic field goal on that first drive. It stood as their only score until Stevenson found the end zone on a 3-yard run with just over one minute left in the half.
OU beat Baylor 27-14 in the Sooners’ least productive game on offense this season.
“Obviously, offensively, not very pleased with the way we played,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “... Not going to get too much in the weeds with it, but I don’t think us as offensive coaches did a very good job, putting our guys in position to succeed, just the way we set up practice.
“Then it was just kind of a game full of mistakes. We just weren’t very sharp, we weren’t crisp.”
Heading into the contest, the Sooners had outscored opponents 124-17 in the first quarter, scoring at least 10 points in the opening period of every game except for Kansas State — the Sooners only put up 7 points in the first 15 minutes against the Wildcats. OU’s 10 points in the first half were also a low for the season.
OU went three-and-out four times in the first half, but the offense wasn’t worried. The Sooners knew they were close to putting scoring drives together.
“It’s not like we’re having a ‘come to Jesus’ moment every time it’s three-and-out,” Rattler said of the mood on the sidelines. “But we knew that once we just put a couple of things together, things will start to work. Maybe not every drive. But kind of just sticking to the script, sticking to the reads.”
The Sooners ended the first half with just 99 yards of offense. They opened the second half with a 25-yard pass from Rattler to receiver Theo Wease.
“I think it was just going back to what was working,” Rattler said. “Taking a deep breath, knowing that we’re this much away from getting these plays executed.”
While OU’s offense didn’t have the flash it usually does, it got the job done.
The Sooners finished the game with just 269 yards of total offense, the fewest yards the offense has recorded this season. The previous low for total offensive yards had been the 414 the Sooners put up against Iowa State earlier in the year.
With the win, OU secured a spot in the Big 12 Championship game and a rematch against Iowa State. Cleaning up the mistakes on offense will be important when the Sooners play the Cyclones.
“More than any specific play, just did a bad job getting the offense ready to play this game,” Riley said. “So obviously, we gotta do a whole heck of a lot better if we want to be what we can be at the end of the season, so a lot of work to do there.”
