Things for Oklahoma’s defense have changed dramatically in the past two weeks.
After looking like one of the more dominant defenses in the nation through the first three games, the Sooners defense struggled in every facet in losses to Kansas State and TCU. They’ve surrendered 96 points the past two weeks, and 41 of those points came in the first half against the Horned Frogs.
The Sooners’ coaching staff is very aware of the issues. Now the focus is on fixing them ahead of a big showdown with Texas this weekend.
“We have a lot of things to clean up,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said Monday. “We’re all part of the pieces of what has happened the last couple of weeks. The only way I know how to approach it is to go back to work. We’ve evaluated and everything matters. Every step matters. Every high transition. It all matters. You have to go back to work. That’s all I know how to do.
“[There’s no] no magic bullet or magic dust you throw on it. [It’s] hard work and commitment to the process and belief to how we do things.”
There’s three main issues the Sooners will need to clean up before Saturday’s game.
Stopping the run has been a struggle. They surrendered a combined 636 rushing yards against Kansas State and TCU, allowing seven yards per carry over that span.
Both offenses featured dual-threat quarterbacks that hurt the Sooners on the ground. TCU’s Max Duggan recorded 116 yards and two touchdowns, including a 63-yard score, while KSU’s Adrian Martinez had 148 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
As a result, the Sooners now rank 119th nationally in rushing defense, allowing 198 yards per game.
“Our desire has been there. Our discipline hasn't,” Venables said. “You’ve gotta play with better discipline… That’s where it all starts. If we don’t do that, we’ll have the same kind of inconsistent results. The first three weeks, I thought we played with really good discipline. The last two weeks, not as much.
“We need to do a much better job of being aggressive, tighter, more physical in condensing running lanes. Right now we’re not doing that consistently or nearly enough.”
Another issue has been generating pressure in the backfield. Through the first three weeks, the Sooners ranked in the top five nationally in both sacks (13) and tackles for loss (32).
In the two weeks since, the Sooners have combined for one sack and eight TFLs.
That has contributed to another big issue — surrendering big plays. Four of TCU’s scoring plays were 60 yards or more. Kansas State sealed their win on a 55-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
That’ll be a key area of focus against a Texas team that ranks 33rd in plays of 20 yards or more (28) and ninth in plays of 30 yards or more (15).
“We don’t have any coverages where we let guys get behind us like that,” Roof said. “We don’t design coverages like that. Mistakes happen. It was a mistake. [Those are] things that can’t happen that we have to get corrected. We didn’t change how we did things between Week 3, Week 4 and Week 5 as far as that process. That’s something we have to clean up.”
Venables has emphasized sticking with the process that was successful the first three weeks, and he’s confident the issues on defense are fixable. And they’ll need to do that to prevent falling to 0-3 in the Big 12 standings.
“Their effort and their commitment has been there, but it hasn’t been rewarded here the last couple weeks,” Venables said. “Frustrated for them that the production doesn’t match the work that they’ve put in. But I know this – if you keep your head down and you don’t get influenced by noise and seeds of doubt and discouragement, we’ll pull ourselves right back out of it. I know that without question. But we’ve gotta go do it. It’s easier said than done.”
