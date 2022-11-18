When asked to break down the Oklahoma State offense, Brent Venables knew where he wanted to start.
Spencer Sanders, the Cowboys’ quarterback.
Sanders, in his fourth season as the starter, has enjoyed consistent success at the helm of the Cowboys’ offense. And it’s that experience that stands out to Venables.
“You can tell he’s played,” the OU head coach said on Tuesday. “He’s got a lot of moxie. You can tell he’s played a lot of football. The team rallies behind him, plays off his leadership and his energy.”
He'll be the main focus for the Sooners entering Saturday's game at 6:30 p.m.
The senior quarterback has posted a 31-11 record as a starter for the Cowboys, and they’re 7-2 in games he’s played this season. Despite dealing with injuries, he’s in the midst of a solid senior year: 9 games, 2,261 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, five interceptions and completing 59 percent of his passes.
Sanders also has familiarity with the Sooners. OU got the best of him in 2020 but Sanders came out on top last season, recording 308 total yards and three touchdowns in a 37-33 win.
But the biggest problem he poses is his running ability. He has 1,914 career rushing yards and 18 career rushing touchdowns, and burned the Sooners last season with 93 yards on the ground.
The Sooners have struggled defending the run — they rank 120th nationally in rushing defense — but they’ve particularly had trouble with mobile quarterbacks. KSU quarterback Adrian Martinez had 148 rushing yards and four scores; TCU’s Max Duggan had 116 yards and two scores; Last week, West Virginia backup Garrett Greene had 119 yards and two scores.
Keeping Sanders contained will be key for the Sooners.
“He puts pressure on a defense with his mobility, creates explosive plays,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “... I think if you look at mobile quarterbacks across the board, when teams spread you out, it creates space with formations. They also create scramble lanes, running lanes, and what we have to do is we have to do a really good job of closing off those scramble lanes with our rush, whether it’s a three-man rush or a four-man rush, whatever you do to have a rush plan in place to be able to limit his area of operation and keep him in the pocket.”
Sanders’ status for the game seemed questionable a few days ago. But after leading the Cowboys to a much-needed win over Iowa State, Sanders told reporters there was no way he was missing Bedlam.
That could give the Cowboys a spark.
They opened the season with five straight wins before falling in overtime to No. 4-ranked TCU. Before sustaining injuries in recent weeks, the Cowboys had been one of the more potent offenses in the Big 12.
On the season, the Cowboys rank third in the conference in points per game (34.9).
The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) still have a shot to sneak into the Big 12 title game. They currently sit in third in the standings with the same conference record as No. 2 Kansas State. To get in, the Cowboys need to win out and for Kansas State to lose one of its last two regular season games.
The Sooners are not in contention for the Big 12 title but still have a lot to play for. They need to win one of their final two games to secure bowl eligibility, and the future of the Bedlam series is certainly in doubt.
Venables’ Sooners enter the game as betting favorites, but he knows not to take the Cowboys lightly.
“They do have confidence,” Venables said. “I know they’re banged up a little bit, but top to bottom I think they have belief in what they do. They had a great win, forced five turnovers against Iowa State last week.
“So it’s going to be a great challenge. This game, you never know how it’s gonna go. Throw the records out, as we all know.”
