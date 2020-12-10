Oklahoma's regular season finale matchup against West Virginia on Dec. 12 has been canceled.
According to tweets from the Sooners and Big 12 Conference Twitter accounts, the game has been canceled as West Virginia is shutting down its football operations for seven days due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the program.
The game will not be rescheduled.
The cancellation ends the Sooners' regular season record at 7-2 and clinches the Sooners' spot in the Big 12 Championship game against Iowa State. The game is set for Saturday, Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
