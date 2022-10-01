FORT WORTH, Texas — After getting off to bad starts in their previous three games, Oklahoma had emphasized getting off to a faster start against TCU.
That goal vanished just a minute into Saturday's game.
The Sooners, who started the game on offense, committed just their second turnover of the year after Marvin Mims fumbled on the third play of the game near midfield. TCU recovered the ball at the OU 46-yard line and scored five plays later on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Max Duggan to Savion Williams, giving the Horned Frogs a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
The Sooners had been able to overcome slow starts to beat Kent State and Nebraska, and they remained competitive despite falling down 14 points early to Kansas State. But the Horned Frogs didn’t allow it this time, quickly pulling away and keeping their momentum for a 55-24 blowout of the Sooners.
"Incredibly disappointed in obviously not playing very well today, in any way, shape or form,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “We talked about starting fast and efficient and playing well early, and we obviously didn’t do that. We gave up touchdowns on three of the first four drives, fumbled the ball on the opening series of the game [and we] had 10 possessions in the first half and we scored 17 points.”
Neither side of the ball recovered from that bad start.
TCU’s next touchdown came on just a three-play possession and was capped off by a 73-yard touchdown pass from Duggan to Taye Barber. The next possession was a one-play drive — a 67-yard touchdown run by Duggan. A 15-yard score by Kendre Miller with seven seconds to go in the first quarter pushed the TCU lead to 27-10.
The Sooners never threatened the rest of the way
The Horned Frogs’ offense was hitting on all cylinders, finishing with 668 yards. On the ground, TCU finished with 361 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging 8.8 yards per game. Duggan completed 23-of-33 passes (70 percent) for 302 yards and three touchdowns.
Four of the Horned Frogs’ scoring plays were 62 yards or more. Only one of their scoring drives took more than six plays.
When asked what concerned him about the Sooners’ performance, defensive coordinator Ted Roof pointed to TCU’s big plays.
“If you looked at it today, most of their scoring drives were three plays, four plays [or fewer],” Roof said. “That just can't happen and we gotta get it fixed.
"It was certainly disappointing. I thought we had a great week of practice. Thought we were ready to play. For whatever reason, it didn't work out that way."
The Sooners’ offense never really found a rhythm, either, outside of a 78-yard completion from Gabriel to Brayden Willis in the first quarter.
The results of their seven first-quarter drives were indicative of their slow start: fumble, punt, field goal, turnover on downs, punt, touchdown, punt.
Things weren’t much better in the second quarter, as the Sooners finished with 60 total yards in the quarter. Gabriel was injured late in the second quarter and didn’t return, finishing with 126 passing yards on 7-of-16 passing (44 percent). Backup quarterback Davis Beville recorded 50 passing yards in relief of Gabriel.
“I think it was a lot of things,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said regarding the team’s struggles. “I don’t think I can put my finger on just one thing. We come out and, again, we did a couple of good things but man, it was spotty. No rhythm. No flow, not converting when we needed to, not taking advantage of having really good field position. It was a lot of us. And I say us because it’s going to start and end with me. We have to play better.”
With the loss, the Sooners (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) have dropped back-to-back conference games for just the second time since 1998.
Now, the Sooners turn their focus to the Texas Longhorns next week. To remain viable in the Big 12 standings, it’s nearly a must-win game for OU.
Venables is confident, though he knows his team has a lot of work to do.
“Our guys have been committed,” Venables said. “They’ve worked incredibly hard. I thought they competed hard the whole day. We’ve got to give them answers and we’ve got to help get them better quickly. Things don’t get any easier for us. The commitment has been there. Everything we’ve asked of them, they’ve responded. So incredibly disappointed for them.
“Talent doesn’t win games. Teams win games. We’ve got a lot to get better at to become a good football team.”
