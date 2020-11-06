OU football: Sooners hit the road for all of October, finding themselves along the way

Lincoln Riley can admit Oklahoma’s four-game road swing in October was strange.
“I just never had a stretch where you’re gone for literally six weeks,” he said.
“So bizarre how we got there.”
The Sooners’ original schedule, the one that featured dates with Army and Tennessee, was canned this offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the Big 12 decided it was still going to play football this fall, it reworked its entire conference slate.
The result was an October slate for the Sooners that included contests against Iowa State, Texas, TCU and Texas Tech over a five-week period and none of them at home, marking OU’s first season since 1984 it didn’t have a single home game in the month.
When the Sooners host Kansas at 2:30 today in Norman, it will be six weeks since they last graced Owen Field — although their last home game was far from graceful.
OU allowed Kansas State to rally late in the third quarter from a 35-14 deficit and prevail 38-35 on Sept. 26. The next week, the Sooners lost at Iowa State 37-30.
The two defeats feel like a lifetime ago, and that’s a credit to OU’s growth.
Against Kansas State, Spencer Rattler threw three interceptions, OU averaged 3.7 yards per rushing attempt and the defense allowed 31 second-half points.
Rattler, a redshirt freshman, isn’t all grown up quite yet, but he hasn’t thrown an interception since he was briefly benched against Texas on Oct. 10.
The Sooners’ rushing attack will be at full strength for the first time at home this year with Rhamondre Stevenson, who was suspended OU’s first five games, back in the rotation.
And then there’s the defense.
OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch finally has defensive end Ronnie Perkins, who was also suspended, at his disposal. OU's run defense ranks second in the Big 12, allowing 99.2 rushing yards a game. And OU is fourth in the conference in sacks, racking up 17 through six games.
It’s not fully there but closer to the expectation OU sets as a program, which plays just its third home game of the season today.
This version of the Sooners has put them back in the Big 12 title hunt, leaving the OU team that showed up at home 42 days ago well behind it.
Asked of the progression between then and now, it was easy to sense a theme among OU’s coaches.
Yes, the Sooners have improved. But the sense around the program is that they’re only as good as last their game.
“[We] realize six weeks ago we didn’t hold up our end of the bargain in that stadium [against Kansas State],” Grinch said. “Where are we at? I’ve said this before: it’s always a one-week evaluation, because that’s the appropriate thing to do. Because sometimes you can get lost in — and sometimes as a coaching staff maybe even more than players — you can get almost lost in your feelings.”
The same goes for quarterbacks.
It’s easy to see Rattler’s maturation since falling to Kansas and Iowa State in his first two Big 12 starts. Rattler is leading the Big 12 in passing yards (1,806) and is second in completion percentage (69.6%) and passing touchdowns (17).
More importantly to OU, Rattler didn’t fold when Texas came back late against OU and forced four overtime periods. He went into TCU and Texas Tech, leading dominant road victories after his first true road game as OU's starter, against Iowa State, didn’t go his way.
“He’s getting better,” Riley said. “Each one of these experiences is a great opportunity for him to learn. But at the same time, every week is a new challenge. We’ve said it a bunch. It’s about how you respond each week. Certainly playing, starting, being in some different situations, has been good for his overall growth.
“Another key this week for him is you have to be really good this week. I’m not saying there are not lessons that you learned and things you can take from it, but it’s such a week-to-week deal with all these guys, with our whole team. You certainly can take from past experiences but we’re only as good as we are this week and he’s certainly no different there”
Perhaps the best thing for the 19th-ranked Sooners (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) was to hit the road for a month.
OU rarely loses at home. Since the start of the modern era of Sooner football, when Bob Stoops arrived in 1999, OU has won 120 of 131 home games.
The setback Kansas State dealt OU, and the one Iowa State delivered the next week, could have derailed OU’s season entirely.
But Riley, albeit bewildered by the conference’s revised schedule, thinks OU’s October tour served his young players well.
“I think that it came at a good time for us,” Riley said. “We've always enjoyed the challenge of playing away from here and I think our team really responded to it. … I think these young guys have grown up and the team's been in some tough situations that we've had to dig ourselves out from. So, excited here for this closing stretch. Hopefully, these guys can continue to improve and get us as close to full strength as we can possibly be.”