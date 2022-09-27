Following Oklahoma’s victory over UTEP in the season opener, Brent Venables and his players repeated a certain phrase.
“Strip the whole down to the studs.”
That message from the Sooners' head coach emphasized the need for his team to reset after each week and continue to move forward. The Sooners managed to do that after starting the season 3-0.
But the first adversity of the season came last Saturday in a 41-34 loss to Kansas State. So does the process change at all for the Sooners following a loss?
“You handle it the same way every week,” Venables said. “You start completely over. As coaches, whether you’re successful or not, and I’ve said this plenty of times the first three weeks, sometimes you had a successful play but you did a lot that was wrong. You were just the lesser of two evils. So, we’re always looking at weaknesses or breakdowns or mental errors, even in victory… That’s the way that I know how to do it and has proven over time that that’s the right way.
"You learn from your past. That’s how you grow and improve.”
For the Sooners to grow and prepare for Saturday’s game at TCU, they’ll have to look at the mental errors from their loss to Kansas State.
One issue that really hurt them was their slow start.
Both sides of the ball struggled mightily to open the game, falling behind 14-0 midway through the first quarter. The defense surrendered back-to-back touchdowns to open the game, while the offense gained just one first down and punted on their first two possessions.
That’s been an issue for the Sooners early this season. The team trailed Kent State for most of the first half until a late touchdown put the Sooners ahead 7-3 at halftime. They fell behind 7-0 against Nebraska after the offense punted on two of its first three drives.
OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said starting faster has been an emphasis in practice this week.
“I think there's just got to be a heightened sense of urgency with everybody involved, starting with me, about starting faster,” Lebby said Monday. “We've got to do a better job there. You find yourself in a third-and-6 or a third-and-7 situation [on the] first drive and don't convert. Third-and-6 on the second drive, don't convert. And you go back to Nebraska and don't convert on that first one and then obviously Kent State [we] struggled early."
“So we've got to start faster, that's the reality of it, and get going and play complimentary football.”
Another issue was pre-snap penalties. The Sooners committed six of those against Kansas State — five false starts and one delay of game — that really hurt the team’s momentum, particularly in the second half.
Penalties in general have been a tough problem for the Sooners. After committing 11 against Kansas State, the team now ranks 98th nationally in penalties per game (7.25).
That’s been an emphasis this week, too.
“We talk about playing smart, clean football every single day of the week,” Lebby said. “And we've got to do that. We've got to do a better job coaching it. And again, we've been pretty clean. And then for whatever reason on Saturday evening we weren't. So we've got to get it right.”
Despite the issues, the Sooners had chances to win the game. For Venables, it’s about fixing those issues in time for the Sooners’ road contest against TCU.
“The greatest opportunity to teach and lead is right now through a loss,” Venables said. “I know that without question.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.