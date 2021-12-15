It didn't take long on Wednesday for Oklahoma to feel good about its 2022 recruiting class.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Sooners have received 13 signatures for the '22 class — 10 4-star players and three 3-stars. The Sooners' '22 class currently ranks 10th nationally, per 247Sports Composite.
The signings came pouring in early Wednesday morning, with 4-star receiver Jayden Gibson becoming the first signee of the Brent Venables era. The Sooners released personal Twitter videos with messages from current and former Sooner coaches as each player signed.
Venables is slated to speak to the media at 1:30 p.m., with interim coach Bob Stoops briefly joining him at 2 p.m.
As of now, here are the players in the Sooners' 2022 class (Note: all rankings are based on the 247Sports Composite):
• 4-star Gavin Sawchuk (RB, 5-11, 185, Littleton, CO)
• 4-star Kobie McKinzie (LB, 6-2, 245, Lubbock, TX)
• 4-star Jayden Gibson (WR, 6-5, 185, Winter Garden, FL)
• 4-star Nick Evers (QB, 6-3, 188, Flower Mound, TX)
• 4-star Jake Taylor (OT, 6-6, 290, Las Vegas, NV)
• 4-star Jacob Sexton (OT, 6-5, 285, Edmond, OK)
• 4-star Nicholas Anderson (WR, 6-3, 195, Katy, TX)
• 4-star Kip Lewis (LB, 6-1, 200, Carthage, TX)
• 4-star Robert Spears-Jennings (S, 6-1, 195, Broken Arrow, OK)
• 4-star Jayden Rowe (CB, 6-3, 210, Tulsa, OK)
• 3-star Jason Llewellyn (TE, 6-5, 240, Aledo, TX)
• 3-star Cedric Roberts (DL, 6-3, 275, Pflugerville, TX)
• 3-star Alton Tarber (DL, 6-1, 305, Deerfield Beach, FL)
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.