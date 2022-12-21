Brent Venables walked to the lectern at his press conference Wednesday morning wearing a Christmas-themed jacket over his shirt and tie.
He wore the jacket — which included red, green and black stripes — as a way of getting into the holiday spirit. But he wasn’t just celebrating Christmas being a few days away.
The Oklahoma head coach was also celebrating a successful first day of the early signing period.
“What a fun time for us as coaches and our staff and everyone that loves Oklahoma football to celebrate at Christmas time all the new young men and families that we get to welcome into our family,” Venables said. “Incredibly proud of our staff for putting together an amazing class up to this point and time.”
By the time Venables addressed the media, the Sooners received 24 signatures for the 2023 recruiting class. Of the 24 players, two are rated as five-star recruits, 14 as four-star recruits and eight as three-star recruits, per 247 Sports Composite rankings.
The Sooners signed all 24 players that had committed prior to Wednesday, with the Sooners getting one surprise signee in Markus Strong, a three-star defensive lineman. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Sooners’ class is ranked eighth nationally, per 247Sports, and fifth by ESPN.
But the crown jewel of the class, and the Sooners’ biggest win of the day, was securing a signature from quarterback Jackson Arnold. The consensus five-star recruit is ESPN’s No. 8 overall prospect and the seventh-highest rated prospect in OU history, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
In his two years as a starter at Guyton High School in Texas, Arnold threw for 7,397 yards, 67 touchdowns and only eight interceptions while adding 1,680 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns on the ground.
Arnold, who Venables referred to as the “foundational piece of the class”, committed to the Sooners back in January and has been actively recruiting other highly-rated prospects to Norman on social media in recent months. Despite the Sooners’ disappointing 6-6 record in the regular season, and other teams continuing to recruit him, Arnold never wavered in his commitment.
“We’ve seen there’s some guys that commit to a school early and then you save a spot, and then they go and keep getting recruited for the next couple of years,” Venables said. “Maybe they commit, decommit a couple other times and that’s like a cool thing… Again, from the beginning to the end, zero maintenance [with him]. He’s been recruiting in a great way for us for the last several months and never, again, never wavered or questioned what his opportunities were here or the direction the program is going.
“He’s confident, he’s tough, he’s competitive, he’s very patient, he’s loyal, and again, he brings out the best in people. He sees an opportunity to learn all the great qualities that a guy like Dillon (Gabriel) has. He sees that as a great opportunity for him to continue to grow as well.”
The Sooners focused heavily on defense — 14 of the signees are defensive players — with an emphasis on the defensive line. They signed five defensive lineman, including five-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore.
Adebawore, a top-60 consensus recruit and the Sooners’ highest-rated defensive player in the class, recorded 19 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as a junior.
“He’s got a tremendous, tremendous upside,” Venables said. “He’s about the work, excellent student, got tremendous humility, incredibly intelligent, great, great talent, natural pass-rush ability.”
The offensive line was also a huge priority. Four of the 10 offensive recruits are offensive linemen, including a pair of four-star recruits in Cayden Green and Joshua Bates. Adding that kind of depth is huge for the Sooners, particularly with starters Wanya Morris and Anton Harrison declaring for the NFL Draft earlier this month.
The Sooners also added only a few players at the skill positions, though that includes four-star wide receivers Jaquaize Pettaway and Keyon Brown along with four-star running back Daylan Smothers.
“With our 10 (offensive) guys that we signed today, (we) feel really really good, addressing needs,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “Signed some really good players and (we’re) excited about every one of them. Signed some great people. That’s probably what I’m excited about as anything. We’ve got really really talented people on board that signed, but we’ve got guys that are going to be bought in how we operate. So that’s exciting.”
The 2023 class is a huge win for the Sooners, particularly with the exodus of players via the Transfer Portal.
They have, however, gained three players through the portal. That includes Jacob Lacey, a former defensive lineman from Notre Dame, linebacker Dasan McCullough, who’s brother Daeh also signed with the Sooners as a four-star safety prospect Wednesday, and Austin Stogner.
Stogner previously played with the Sooners before transferring to South Carolina at the end of last season. But the tight end decided to transfer back to Norman earlier this month.
“Now he has realized he wants to finish his career here at Oklahoma,” Venables said. “He felt like this was home… We felt like he can be a tremendous addition. We know the talent, the size, the length and the athlete that Austin is and what a weapon he can be in our offense. I’m incredibly excited about him as well.”
While the Sooners have already signed a talented class, Venables believes the team isn’t done yet.
“I feel like there will be – give or take – up to 10 additional players by the time it’s all said and done, when we get to the first day of classes of the spring semester or by the time we get to the February signing day.”
