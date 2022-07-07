For the first time in seven years, Oklahoma is not at No. 1 heading into the season.
The Sooners finished just short of the top spot in the annual Big 12 preseason poll announced on Thursday, landing at No. 2. The Baylor Bears, last year's conference champions, took the top spot.
It's the first time since 2014 and only the second time since 2010 that the Sooners aren't the favorites to win the conference.
The Sooners received 354 total points and 12 of the 41 first-place votes. Baylor finished with 365 total points and 17 first-place votes.
Oklahoma State, Texas and Kansas State round out the top five, respectively.
Big 12 Media Days is scheduled for July 13-14 in Arlington, Texas.
Here's the complete Big 12 preseason rankings:
1. Baylor (17), 365
2. Oklahoma (12), 354
3. Oklahoma State (9), 342
4. Texas (2), 289
5. Kansas State, 261
6. Iowa State (1), 180
7. TCU, 149
8. West Virginia, 147
9. Texas Tech, 119
10. Kansas, 48
First-place votes in parenthesis.