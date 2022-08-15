OU Football Practice

OU head coach Brent Venables instructs players during drills during practice, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at OU football complex. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Oklahoma enters the season in a familiar spot.

The Sooners landed at No. 9 in the Associated Press' preseason poll, the outlet announced Monday. It's the seventh straight season the Sooners are ranked inside the Top 10 in the poll and the 19th time in the past 22 seasons.

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame took the top five spots, respectively. Alabama defeated Ohio State in the national championship game last season.

Oklahoma is the highest ranked Big 12 team in the poll, one spot ahead of Baylor (No. 10) and three spots ahead of Oklahoma State (No. 12). Texas and Kansas State received votes but did not make the poll.

This marks the 23rd straight season the Sooners are ranked inside the Top 25 entering the season, which is the second-longest streak behind Ohio State (34). Of Oklahoma's 64 appearances in the poll, the Sooners have been ranked inside the top 10 48 times.

The Sooners open the season against Kent State  at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Here is the AP's full Top-25 poll:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

