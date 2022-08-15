Oklahoma enters the season in a familiar spot.
The Sooners landed at No. 9 in the Associated Press' preseason poll, the outlet announced Monday. It's the seventh straight season the Sooners are ranked inside the Top 10 in the poll and the 19th time in the past 22 seasons.
Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame took the top five spots, respectively. Alabama defeated Ohio State in the national championship game last season.
Oklahoma is the highest ranked Big 12 team in the poll, one spot ahead of Baylor (No. 10) and three spots ahead of Oklahoma State (No. 12). Texas and Kansas State received votes but did not make the poll.
This marks the 23rd straight season the Sooners are ranked inside the Top 25 entering the season, which is the second-longest streak behind Ohio State (34). Of Oklahoma's 64 appearances in the poll, the Sooners have been ranked inside the top 10 48 times.
The Sooners open the season against Kent State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Here is the AP's full Top-25 poll:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Miami
- Pittsburgh
- Wisconsin
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Cincinnati
- Houston
- BYU
