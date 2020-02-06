Oklahoma added a highly-touted kicker out of Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Bishop McGuinness senior Zach Schmit committed to the Sooners, making the announcement on his Twitter account.
COMMITTED!!! @LincolnRiley @OU_RDougherty @MorganLineberry @KohlsKicking @OU_Football #BoomerSooner #OUDNA #okpreps pic.twitter.com/l3qyNaUb38— Zach Schmit (@zach_schmit39) February 6, 2020
Schmit is a five-star prospect, according to kohlskicking.com. The 2020 prospect is listed as the No. 5 kicker in his class by the website, which evaluates high school kickers and punters.
Schmit's arrival would give the Sooners four options at kicker next season; although, rising sophomore Gabe Brkic established himself as OU's primary field goal and placekicking option in 2019.
The Sooners signed 23 players to its 2020 recruiting class, which ranks No. 15 nationally by Rivals.com.
